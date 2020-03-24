Pulisic: "I'm feeling ready to go" regarding Chelsea return

Christian Pulisic hasn’t been able to train with his fellow Chelsea teammates for weeks, but the American star admitted he is ready to go when the team returns to action.

In a Instagram Live session with fellow U.S. Men’s National Team teammate Weston McKennie, Pulisic confirmed he is ready to return for the Premier League club. He also showed off his skills in a backyard dribbling session.

“I’m feeling ready to go. I’m feeling good. I miss playing,” Pulisic said when asked if he is 100% yet.

Pulisic was recovering from an adductor injury suffered back on New Years Day against Brighton & Hove Albion. He was expected to return this season, prior to the postponement of the Premier League campaign earlier this month due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. He played in an in-house match on March 6th, according to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but is seeking a first appearance of 2020.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and added two assists in 16 Premier League appearances in his first full season at Chelsea. He’s also scored one goal and added one assist in four Champions League appearances and one assist in the EFL Cup.

Pulisic has continued self-isolation, as well as the entire Chelsea squad and front office staff. His teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 back on March 13th, but since admitted that he’s feeling much better.

The EPL season is currently postponed until at least April 30th while Chelsea’s run in the UEFA Champions League was ended after UEFA suspended this season’s Final scheduled for May in Turkey. Chelsea were down 3-0 to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after a first leg defeat in the Round of 16.

There has been no official decision on whether the EPL season will resume in April. Chelsea are fourth in the league table with 48 points from 29 matches.

Pulisic’s return to the USMNT will also have to wait with Gregg Berhalter’s side next scheduled to play in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Honduras in June. Should the USMNT advance, it will face either Mexico or Costa Rica on June 7th in Dallas.