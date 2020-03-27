Question of the Day: Who would you vote into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2020?

Voting for the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 is set to close on April 1st, and voters will have a very tough decision to make as a loaded list of candidates will be vying for one of the spots in this year’s class.

Voting isn’t open to the public, but SBI wants to know who you would vote for if you had a vote. Every voter has the option of selecting up to 10 players on their ballot, and all players who are named on 66.7 percent of ballots are elected into the Hall of Fame.

That voting process has led to a slow trickle of recent Hall of Fame entrants, with a total of just six players being voted in on the standard ballot in the past five years. Abby Wambach was voted in last year, but she was the lone player to reach the voting threshold (with an inexplicably low 81 percent).

Here are the players eligible for the 2020 Hall of Fame:

Chris Klein, Eddie Lewis, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, Clint Mathis, Jaime Moreno, Steve Ralston, Gregg Berhalter, Frankie Hejduk, Jeff Cunningham, Heather Mitts, Aly Wagner, Josh Wolff, David Beckham, Steve Cherundolo, Brian Ching, Kevin Hartman, Pablo Mastroeni, Carlos Bocanegra, Thierry Henry, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson, Lori Lindsey, Shannon Boxx, Lori Chalupney, Kenny Cooper, Lauren Cheney Holliday, Amy LePeilbet, Cat Reddick Whitehall, Nat Borchers. Jen Buczkowski, Conor Casey. Brad Davis. Whitney Engen, Herculez Gomez, Mike Magee, Justin Mapp, Jamison Olave, Robbie Rogers, Carlos Ruiz, Kelly Smith, Hope Solo

Now it’s your turn to vote. Select the players you believe should be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class, and be sure to select 10 players.

Cast your vote here, and let us know in the comments section who you chose, and why you chose them: