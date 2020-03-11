Report: AIK, Stabaek linked with Malmo's Romain Gall

Romain Gall reportedly has some suitors coming from both Sweden and Norway.

The out-of-favor midfielder has fallen out of favor with Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo and is reportedly drawing interest from fellow Swedish side AIK and Norwegian side Stabaek, Fotboll Skanalen reported. Gall has only featured once in 2020 with the Allsvenskan season still a month away from kicking off.

Gall, 25, registered nine goals and eight assists for Malmo in 47 combined appearances. He joined from Sundsvall in July 2018 after totaling 11 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances for the fellow Allsvenskan side.

However, Gall has only featured once in the Svenska Cupen so far for Jon Dahl Tomasson and isn’t expected to play a major role going forward. Although numerous European transfer windows are closed until the summer, Sweden’s and Norway’s are both open and could be a path for Gall to take if Malmo agrees to a deal.

“We have to look at the alternatives,” Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson said. “There is not so many windows open, but it is open in Sweden and Norway. Let’s look at the alternatives. It’s a player we still believe in.”

“We’ll see what we find. Romain wants to play football and right now he is a bit away from it with us, although things can change quickly.”

Gall has earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but has since yet to be called in by Gregg Berhalter. It is unlikely he will be back with the USMNT due to his lack of playing time domestically.

AIK finished fourth in the Allsvenskan last season, finishing three points out of the Europa League first qualifying round.

Stabaek, formerly managed by current LAFC and former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley, are 12th in the 14-team Eliteserien.