SBISoccer.com

Report: Rapids to acquire veteran goalkeeper Yarbrough on loan

Report: Rapids to acquire veteran goalkeeper Yarbrough on loan

Featured

Report: Rapids to acquire veteran goalkeeper Yarbrough on loan

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Former U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper William Yarbrough is reportedly on the move to Major League Soccer.

After being linked with the Houston Dynamo back in December, the Colorado Rapids will reportedly acquire the veteran goalkeeper on loan, according to the Denver Post. Yarbrough will join on a one-year loan from Liga MX side Club Leon in which the Rapids will control his MLS rights.

Club Leon also announced a farewell to Yarbrough on social media late Wednesday evening.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yarbrough, 30, was the No. 2 at Leon, but since has fallen out of favor with the club having Rodolfo Cota, Sebastian Fassi, and Guillermo Pozos all under contract. In total, he’s made 192 appearances for the club since arriving in 2012, while also playing with Tampico Madero and Titanes Tulancingo on separate loan spells.

Yarbrough only made two appearances in the 2019 Apertura season and has appeared in the 18-man squad for Leon in the current Clausura season.

Born in Mexico, Yarbrough has earned three caps with the USMNT, while also winning a pair of Liga MX titles. He would join Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls, and Abraham Rodriguez as the first-team goalkeepers in Colorado.
The Rapids earned a 2-1 opening weekend win over D.C. United in Week 1 with Jonathan Lewis scoring a late winner at Audi Field. Robin Fraser’s team hosts Orlando City on March 7th in their 2020 home opener.

, , , Featured, MLS- Colorado Rapids

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home