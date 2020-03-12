Robinson diagnosed with irregular heart rhythm

Antonee Robinson remains out for EFL Championship side Wigan Athletic, but for an issue with his heart.

Wigan Athletic announced Thursday that Robinson’s failed move to AC Milan was due to an irregular heart rhythm picked up during his medical with the club. Robinson’s Deadline Day move to AC Milan fell through, ultimately seeing the left back return to England.

🗣️ We can now provide the following update on behalf of @Antonee_Jedi 💙 Best wishes to Jedi during his treatment from all at Wigan Athletic.#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/fMBFkPogGP — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) March 12, 2020

The 22-year-old has yet to play since a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday back on Jan. 28th, but admitted in a statement that he will continue to go through evaluations with medical professionals.

Robinson has been one of the top American performers in England this season, featuring in 30 matches across all competitions. He scored his first goal for Wigan since making a permanent move from Everton last summer.

He was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team 50-player provisional roster for the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. However, his lack of first-team action did not see Robinson selected earlier this year.

Wigan Athletic remains in a relegation fight in the Championship sitting 20th in the 24-team league. They are two points clear of the relegation zone, in which Charlton Athletic, Luton Town, and Barnsley occupy the three spots.

There is no timetable for Robinson’s return this domestic season.