The SBI Show: Episode 291 (talking Gio Reyna, previewing MLS Week 2, and more

MLS Week 2 kicks off on Saturday and the latest episode of The SBI Show previews all the action.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a look at all 13 matches on the schedule, and also offers some betting tips on the teams he sees holding the best odds this weekend.

The episode also features an interview with Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who discusses his move to MLS, USMNT aspirations and his memories of being considered a soccer prodigy at age 12.

Episode 291 also discusses Gio Reyna, and his recent declaration that he only wants to play for the United States. We hear from Gregg Berhalter on how he plans to bring Reyna along in the USMNT setup, and Berhalter also discusses Timmy Chandler’s potential national team return.

Give Episode 291 of The SBI Show a listen here: