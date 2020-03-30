Tyler Adams: Gio Reyna is ready for a USMNT role

Count Tyler Adams among the crowd that thinks Gio Reyna is ready for a role with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Reyna was bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund and his stock was rising tremendously prior to the world’s pause in play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reyna’s performances made much of the discussion regarding him about what kind of role he could have with the USMNT, for which he was set to earn his first call-up this month.
Had the outbreak not forced the Americans to call off their Euro-based camp and friendlies, the 17-year-old Reyna would have been there learning the ropes under head coach Gregg Berhalter. As far as Adams is concerned, Reyna is ready for a prominent role with the USMNT, even though he’s still just 17.
“In my eyes, it’s not based off of age. It can’t be based off of age,” Adams told ESPNFC. “It’s based off of getting your best players into the pool as quickly as possible, getting them experience, and they are only going to be better by 2026. There’s not going to be something that comes out that says, ‘Oh, he played at 17 in the national team but that tarnished his development for 2026 World Cup.’
“It’s only going to make him better, it’s only going to give him more experiences playing at that kind of level. The kid is making it look seamless, receiving the ball in tight spaces against PSG. I’m sure he’s going to be able to receive a ball from one of our players against a top national team.”
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter expressed his admiration for Reyna’s qualities after revealing he was going to call him in for the scheduled March friendlies, but he also told SBI that he would be patient with how he brought along the youngster.
A German Bundesliga player like Reyna, Adams has been impressed so far with the teenager’s ease with the ball. Reyna has made 11 appearances across all competitions to date with Borussia Dortmund, and has found ways to consistently influence games.
Having a player capable of making that type of impact is a major plus as far as Adams is concerned. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder thinks the USMNT can benefit that much more from integrating Reyna to a group that already includes talented youngsters like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, and the sooner the better.
“Personally for me you have players like Christian and you have players like Weston, and you have players like Gio who just make everything look so easy,” said Adams. “Those are the players that you just enjoy playing with because you can give them the ball in tough spots and you know he’s going to deal with it. You know he’s going to make things happen, and there’s just a confidence to him, a calm confidence.
“He just goes about his business. He’s not bothered by anything. He’s getting touched, he’s getting fouled, he’s playing through things. Those are the players I like to play with for sure.”
“In my eyes, it’s not based off of age. It can’t be based off of age,” Adams told ESPNFC. “It’s based off of getting your best players into the pool as quickly as possible, – (key word there is “best”…hmmm)
–
“Personally for me you have players like Christian and you have players like Weston, and you have players like Gio who just make everything look so easy,” said Adams. – (strategically named who he would prefer to play with)
–
“Those are the players that you just enjoy playing with because you can give them the ball in tough spots and you know he’s going to deal with it. You know he’s going to make things happen, and there’s just a confidence to him, a calm confidence – (in other words the washed out players cant seem to keep the ball, play forward or are hurried off the ball)
–
Damn kid, way too mature for your age….I guess you are part of a selected few that KNOW things would be different with players like you, Weston, Gio, Pulisic, Dest, Brooks, Yedlin, Weah, Sargent etc ALL ON THE FIELD. Unfortunately that’s not how the USMNT works, we wish it did but it doesn’t. USMNT believes in washed out players being kept on the team because of these distinctive values:
1. mediocre mentoring,
2. mediocre skills
3. Lack of recent accomplishments being reflected on the young players,
4. mediocre soccer IQ / mentality
5. Lack of urgency
6. Lack of consistency
7. Lack of Hard work
–
Give Darlington Nagbe a call, he’ll fill you in on the rest…lol. In the mean time we will continue to undergo heartache and pain until we either have realistic management or certain players retire from the national team lol
LikeLike
Listen to the BSI Podcast Nagbe explains it’s all his family and not wanting to be away from home for a month in January, 10 days each in March, Sept, Oct, and Nov. plus almost a month in June most years. It has nothing to do with your belief he feels undervalued. Even commented it was hard to decision to go play last cycle when he was a locked in starter. When you look at days for MLS players that go for Jan. It’s almost 3 months of the year they are gone not even counting road trips for MLS and CL if their team is in.
LikeLike