U.S. Soccer names William Wilson as new CEO, Secretary General

U.S. Soccer’s search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General has come to an end.

The Federation named William Wilson to both positions on Monday, continuing a busy period for U.S. Soccer. Wilson, 52, joins from global sports agency, Wasserman, where he served as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Football for the last eight years. Former CEO Dan Flynn stepped down as CEO back in Sept. 2019, which now sees Wilson take over.

“We are thrilled Will is joining U.S. Soccer as our CEO,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow said. “He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels. Soccer is the world’s game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America’s game.”

Wilson’s vision helped launch Wasserman’s NFL representation practice with the signing of future Indianapolis Colts quarterback and his nephew Andrew Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The division has grown to represent more than 100 NFL players with senior agents located across the country, one of the most comprehensive in the sport. As an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor, Wilson has experience with labor issues as well as working within the constructs of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Prior to Wasserman, Wilson served as Executive Vice President of International Business & Special Events for MLS and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) from 2008-12.

“I’m very excited to be joining U.S Soccer,” Wilson said. “I have always admired the Federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation’s support behind our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our Membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level.”

During his time with MLS and SUM, Wilson managed all international business relationships, including Barcelona, Manchester United, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and the game partnership with the Mexican Football Federation. Wilson’s group also oversaw MLS’s marquee events, including their annual MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup.

Wilson also served in positions within the Arena Football League (AFL), the Champ Car World Series (né CART), and the National Football League. Wilson served as Managing Director of NFL Mexico and oversaw all aspects of the league’s business in Latin America.

“U.S. Soccer has an amazing fan base and our supporters are waiting for us to get things back on track both on and off the field,” Wilson said. “I’m incredibly energized and excited about the work in front of us to continue striving to become America’s preeminent sport.”