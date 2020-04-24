Major League Soccer's training moratorium extended until mid-May

The wait continues.

MLS announced on Thursday that the team training moratorium that was implemented because of the coronavirus outbreak has been extended until May 15. The practice suspension, issued initially in March, will continue to prevent team facilities from opening to anyone but injured players requiring treatment or rehab and medical staff.

Major League Soccer’s 2020 season has been on pause since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLS has said in recent weeks that it wants to play as many games as possible this year, but is still assessing how that can be done and when games can resume.

The league got two matchdays into the season before going on hiatus.