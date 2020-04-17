Montreal Impact announce first case of COVID-19

The Montreal Impact announced that an employee at the club has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Impact, the employee initially suffered from mild symptoms and has since been placed in quarantine. It is the first confirmed case at the club.

The Quebec government recently requested that all local events be canceled until August 31. The Impact released a statement, outlining how it may affect the rest of the season.

“The Montreal Impact has been made aware this afternoon of the government of Quebec’s request to cancel all events scheduled until August 31, 2020,” the statement read. “However, the Ministry of Tourism specified that this request is not addressed to professional sports leagues.

“Our return to play and the resumption of activities for the 2020 season will be dictated by MLS, along with public health authorities. The Impact continues to monitor the situation very closely daily, in order to protect the health of its supporters, players, staff, and partners.”

Recent reports suggest Major League Soccer will look to postpone all games until June 8.

Before play was suspended, the Impact advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League and claimed four out of a possible six points in league play.