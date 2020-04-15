On This Day: Morris scores first USMNT goal in first start

Jordan Morris has become one of the most important pieces of the U.S. Men’s National Team going forward, but on this day back in 2015 he capped off his first international start with a bang.

Morris’ first start for the USMNT came in winning fashion after a 2-0 friendly win over Concacaf rivals Mexico. The then-Seattle Sounders academy product scored his first senior goal for the USMNT, with Juan Agudelo grabbing the other.

Morris, who was still playing collegiately at Stanford University, broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after finishing Michael Bradley’s assist through the legs of Mexican goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo.

#OTD 2015: You never forget your first, 𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 🇲🇽. Earning his first #USMNT start, @JmoSmooth13 also scored his first international goal in a 2-0 friendly win vs. El Trí in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/1U6nx0UqYg — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) April 15, 2020

Agudelo iced the victory with a strong finish in the 72nd minute, after coming on as a substitute.

It was the Americans’ 13th victory over El Tri since the start of 2000, however Mexico would have the final laugh as they claimed the 2015 Gold Cup title after defeating Jamaica 3-1 in Philadelphia.

As for the USMNT, it was eliminated by the Reggae Boyz in the semifinals, before eventually losing to Panama in Chester, PA. in the third place match.

Morris’ career has since improved both for club and country. With Seattle, Morris has scored 33 goals in all competitions for the Sounders while winning a pair of MLS Cup titles and three Western Conference crowns.

Since making his first start for the USMNT in 2015, Morris has scored 10 goals in all competitions and helped the Americans win the 2017 Gold Cup Final over Jamaica. His role under Gregg Berhalter has increased and is slowly becoming one of the biggest attacking pieces for the USMNT.