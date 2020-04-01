Sizing up the USMNT roster and first-choice XI: Pulisic, Reyna and more

While it remains unclear just when the soccer world will return to action, whenever play resumes it will include some very important matches for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
The Nations League is scheduled to resume in June, though it feels less and less likely that those matches will take place, meaning a postponement or cancellation could clear the international calendar for the USMNT until World Cup qualifying begins later in 2020.
Which players will Gregg Berhalter call on when play resumes? Here is a closer look at the player pool and the best available squad the USMNT can field when action returns:
Goalkeepers
Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan
Knee tendonitis has kept Steffen out of action in 2020, but with time to give his knee rest, Steffen should be ready to go when play resumes, and he remains the top choice as starter.
Sean Johnson and Brad Guzan should continue to battle it out for the second spot, and round out the trio most likely to be called in. Johnson was in very good form to start 2020 and had solidified the second spot, but Guzan’s experience makes it a real possibility he would still be the choice to start important matches if Steffen wasn’t available.
Missed the Cut– Bill Hamid,
Defenders
Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Aaron Long, Ventura Alvarado, Matt Miazga, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson
Reggie Cannon has moved ahead of DeAndre Yedlin, who has fallen out of the playing rotation at Newcastle. Ventura Alvarado was sidelined by injury recently that would have kept him out of the March friendlies, but he’s a good candidate to be called in when play resumes, if he’s healthy.
Robinson’s heart condition required a procedure to correct, and it remains unclear how long he would need to recover, but if he’s healthy when the USMNT is back in action then he should definitely get a look.
Missed the cut– Tim Ream, Nick Lima, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders
Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Michael Bradley, Cristian Roldan, Jackson Yueill, Duane Holmes
Bradley was already set to miss four months after offseason surgery, but now he could very easily be healthy and available when the USMNT returns to action. As much as looking at younger alternatives is something Berhalter should consider, Bradley is still a player you bring in for important matches.
Holmes was sidelined with an injury that was going to cost him a shot at the March friendlies, but he was in excellent form before the injury, and Berhalter was scouting him and planning to have another look.
Missed the cut – Alfredo Morales, Wil Trapp, Julian Green, Richie Ledezma, Paxton Pomykal
Forwards
Jozy Altidore, Josh Sargent, Gyasi Zardes, Jordan Morris, Gio Reyna, Tyler Boyd
In this projection we include three strikers, though generally Berhalter only brings two. Zardes is capable of playing in a wide role, and it’s tough to see Berhalter leaving either Altidore, Sargent or Zardes home if all three are healthy and available.
On the winger front, Jordan Morris is a locked in starter, while Gio Reyna’s rapid rise thrusts him into the conversation. Tyler Boyd stands a good chance of starting in the near term after Paul Arriola’s torn ACL, but you have to think Reyna is on the fast track, and could be a candidate to start by the time World Cup qualifying rolls around.
As Berhalter searches for new winger options, you have to think he’ll try to find room for Jesus Ferreira, who is versatile enough to play multiple positions. Sebastian Saucedo is another player who has enjoyed a rapid rise in 2020, and he stood a good chance of playing a prominent role in Olympic qualifying.
Tim Weah is a player who has to be considered when healthy, but after missing almost an entire season due to hamstring injuries, it’s tough to tell whether he will be able to work his way back into the USMNT conversation this year.
Missed the cut – Andrija Novakovich, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah, Sebastian Saucedo, Ulysses Llanez
Preferred XI
As much as there will be a continued belief among many USMNT fans that it’s time to move on from Michael Bradley, nobody should be surprised if he remains a focal point in midfield when World Cup qualifying rolls around. He has clearly lost a step, but partnering him in central midfield with two tireless engines like McKennie and Adams could help cover for his weaknesses while allowing the system to benefit from his distribution.
Gio Reyna’s time will come, and it’s easy to see him starting a year from now, and when that time comes, Pulisic can slide to the middle, with Adams dropping into the defensive midfield role he is perfectly-suited to play. That’s a shift that will happen eventually, but it wouldn’t shock me if we’re seeing that as early as September.
At striker, Jozy Altidore is still the top option, though Josh Sargent is the heir apparent and is well on his way to grabbing the lead striker role for himself.
Reggie Cannon gets the nod ahead of DeAndre Yedlin, though if Yedlin can regain a starting role at Newcastle, or make a move to a club where he becomes a starter, then the battle for the starting right back role will open up.
Sergino Dest is both the best right back and best left back option in the pool, but there are fewer left back options at the moment so he should slot into that role for the near future.
Haha Bradley in the starting lineup, SBI posters’ heads are exploding. Seriously though, respect to the guy, but he is done internationally. I mean I know some 40 and 50 year olds with soccer smarts and skills beyond the average u17 player, but if you put them on the field, especially in the center of midfield, the 16 yr olds will run past them like they were traffic cones all day long…
A little editing problem with this since Ives doesn’t list CP in the article and then shows him as a starter on the diagram. Obviously he is a member of the team and a starter and he plays where he wants to play. Take Boyd off the list and replace him with Pulisic. I have real problems with the midfield selections. Ditch Bradley and Roldan. Include Morales for Bradley and Hyndman or Green for Roldan. I really haven’t seen Holmes, so I would be tempted to use either Green or Hyndman for Holmes since both have top league experience while Holmes does not. Even making the bench of a top 5 league team is a bigger accomplishment, IMO, than playing in a lower division. Thanks to Bizzy for the quote from Cameron which coincides with my opinion, which is why I would put Yedlin ahead of Cannon. Hyndman ahead of Roldan and Green ahead of Holmes. Yedlin was already a star in MLS, has WC experience, and has started probably close to 100 EPL games. Newcastle has a new coach this season in Bruce and Yedlin has had some injury issues. Temporarily losing his starting job doesn’t make him worse than Cannon. When Cannon has an EPL team come calling for him, then you consider him as a starter
Sorry but I don’t think Green is the player that Duane Holmes is right now, and I’d also argue that he plays in a better league than Julian too. Saying he has experience in a top league is a little misleading when you consider he never started a game for Munich and only got mop up duty in a few league and Champions League games. I’d side with Holmes being ahead of Green bc i have watched them both a lot this season amd last and for me Holmes deserves more of a look.
Roldan, I can convince myself of not being a consistent contributor to the Nats so he doesnt need to be there and could be replaced by someone like a Hyndman, although Hyndman is another player that had to put his tail between his legs and come back stateside as well to get minutes(ala Parks and Saief). The SPL I wouldnt call a big league or highly competitve, so he doesnt have top level experience either, especially considering he never really played for the Bournemouth first team for any extended period of time, but you can see the ability he has nonetheless
This is such a simple solution we wouldn’t even need a manager or a GM just who ever has the best agent makes the 23 man roster. Whomever plays for the highest ranked EPL team is the captain then anyone else on an EPL roster whether they play or not starts and then I guess we’d go anyone in Spain, then Germany. France would fill in next then Netherlands, where it gets tricky is how do we rate someone in the Championship vs 2Bundes, Denmark, Scotland? Or maybe people that know far more about soccer that actually have time and access to watch the matches of all these players and work them out against each other could rate them and place them on a roster. Footballia.net is a great resource there are 5-10 Derby matches from this season you can watch and more from last year. You can search by player 6 Emo matches from Rangers, not much for Green mostly his NT appearances. There are 46 Yedlin matches but no Newcastle since Jan 2019. You can find two Boyd complete matches from Europa League as well.
The Bizzy/Gary Roster Composite Roster
GK: Guzan (EPL), Steffen (Bund) Klinsmann (Bund 4 benches)
Def: Ream, Yedlin, Miazga, Dest, Moore, Brooks, Robinson,
Mid: Bradley, Pulisic, Morales, McKennie, De La Torre (1 EPL bench) Adams, Vassilev, Hyndman, (sorry Green our because obviously these guys with EPL experience must be better)
For: Jozy (most EPL matches and Euro goals)Sargent, Wright, Wood
I’m torn on Cameron but he’ll be 35 in July but he has more top league starts so he should knock Adams out of the roster but I’ll let it slide.
I’m disappointed in you johnny. You use the cheap debating trick of oversimplifying and misrepresenting my position and then attack me for things I never said, nor believe. You ignore, for example, that Hyndman scored two goals in his first 3 games with Atlanta and that Green was having an excellent season until his injury. Some of the other selections you attribute to me are so ridiculous that I don’t want to waste my time responding on what is obviously not even a serious post on your post. I thought you were better than this.
Sorry Gary perhaps being quarantined has me off my game. You said Green was better because he’d made the bench in the Bundesliga and Hyndman has 2 end of season cameos (the same # of EPL appearances as Vassilev). Just because someone hasn’t played in Europe doesn’t mean they aren’t better than someone who has. The difference between say Pomykal and Vassilev is a passport. If Green grows up with his Dad instead of his mom he’s in MLS. Hyndman isn’t in Atlanta because he loves Chicken and Waffles and hates mushy peas, EPL teams found him not good enough, his wasn’t a 6 million dollar contract to return home. Cannon had reported interest from at least one EPL club last fall but would have not been able to get a work permit. He restructured his deal with Dallas to make his transfer easier but with Covid he admitted last week he may have to wait until next January to move. You really should check out footballia.net though, hundreds of matches, 111 USMNT matches dating back 1979 you can search by club or team. Say you want to watch Klinsmann there are 92 of his matches as player and 38 he managed. You can even find 13 matches your beloved Tata played in and 135 he managed.
Very impressed with Yuell, and this might bump Cannon out of the right back and Adams to that spot. Not sure about it, but he looks very internationally ready. Cannon has the physical tools but still needs to develop in his decisions/his crosses. Yedlin is the wild card here, as some have observed.
doubtful…..Cannon has shown a lot in the last few performances to lead me to believe he’d be fine starting or backing up Yedlin. Id even argue he’s a better crosser than Deandre. Some people just refuse to get in line with what’s apparently clear bc he’s in MLS
Yuell also in MLS. I guess time will tell here. They are both very good players. I’m just impressed with Yuell’s passing, positioning, work rate. Need to see more, though.
What does Michael Bradley offer at the international level? We all know he has no legs left, and he not as strong as he once once, both physically and mentally. He is woefully overmatched on the field. Ives will probably argue ghat his experience in the gires of qualifying and calmness under the gun make him a valuable player. At the international level, everyone knows what Michael knows. It’s like the kid who was really good at age 10-12 because he had some skill and really understood the game for that age. But as you grow up, its not enough to be smart, experienced, etc. you have to have some outstanding physical skills(as a player not just an athlete). The brains of MB are not enough when you are TWO steps slower than everyone else on the pitch. Ives let it go. He is done internationally.
As soon as I saw MB90 included I came to the conclusion that this will be the last time I read and/or comment on anything from Ives. Good bye.
I cannot stomach the thought of another WC cycle watching that loser jog around for 90 minutes hoping for one decent pass from him while the opposition runs through the middle exploiting out swiss-cheese defense
that was a funny but sadly accurate summarization.
Actually, I wish Bradley and Altidore do make the team, as this team WILL suck without question, as of course it always has with those two present, and maybe eventually it’s going to be clear exactly what is wrong with US Soccer. With US soccer it’s Privilege over talent (Cameron said it, Feilhaber said it, Jermaine Jones said it, Darlington knows it). Yet even though Privilege makes it easier to pursue talent, like the opportunity given to players because they are the coaches son or a close friend of the family, talent isn’t something you’re given without putting effort in.
–
Ahh, Geoff Cameron said it best:
“Look, there are plenty of excellent players in MLS. It’s not just the level of “quality” that’s elevated overseas. It’s more than that. It’s a whole mentality. In the top leagues in Europe, it’s just … ruthless. And not just in training camp. Not just when you’re trying to impress a new manager. Every. Single. Day.”
–
“It’s a grind, both mentally and physically, to keep earning your spot every weekend. You can’t even explain it until you’ve lived it. At Stoke, sometimes we have a few of the academy kids come and fill in during practice if we need some extra bodies, and we can usually tell within the first five minutes — seriously, within the first five — whether or not the kid is going to make it as a pro. There’s a certain mentality. A certain look in their eyes. A certain demeanor when they take a really hard tackle. You can recognize it almost instantly.”
–
“It has nothing to do with athleticism or size — attributes that the scouts and coaches in U.S. Soccer seem obsessed with sometimes. I remember the first time I trained with Bojan Krkić at Stoke. He’s listed at like 5′ 7″, but he looked more like 4′ 10″. And the guy was just an absolute animal out there. He’d made it through the Barcelona system at that size. I remember thinking to myself, What would’ve happened if he had come up in U.S. Soccer?”
–
“this is the mentality that is so toxic across the board in youth soccer in America. It’s not about proving yourself every day. It’s about what you did last year. It’s about who you know. It’s about your size. It’s about your reputation. It’s about what youth club you played for.”
–
“These are the kind of coaches who will take their teams to Europe for a week to train at Barcelona’s academy and be too proud or too stubborn to ask the Barca coaches any questions. It’s the kind of mentality that Jürgen, for ALL HIS faults, was trying to get away from. He was trying to build something from the ground up. He was trying to end the silver-spoon culture and introduce real competitiveness at every level.”
–
Silver spoon mentality….not doing $hit for club but flying the flag for country……Brilliant Geoff, absolutely brilliant!!!! WELCOME TO MORE YEARS OF HEARTACHE…..hahaha, well at least we are all going to suffer together 😂😂😂
Good stuff. What’s the source for these quotes?
The Players Tribune I think
Yup, the player tribune
–
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/geoff-cameron-what-must-change-in-u-s-soccer
Bradley was already set to miss four months after offseason surgery, but now he could very easily be healthy and available when the USMNT returns to action…..yet starts ahead of a Bundesliga Veteran Alfredo Morales??
–
Altidore, Mr. Injury prone himself, who can never finish a single MLS season health, who has never got anything top honors for scoring goals or getting assists, who plays on a team like TFC (with Bradley) that cannot go toe-to-toe with the top 5 teams in Liga MX….gets the nod because “ Tim Weah will only be considered when healthy, but can’t right now after missing almost an entire season due to hamstring injuries” ……haha, I swear you can’t make this BS up
I believe Jozy was a top league goal scorer at AZ Alkmaar for a season or 2, but if anybody knows for sure they can correct on that! I agree thay Jozy can’t stay healthy and that doesn’t bode well for having our hopes of scoring goals pinned to him, but until another ST is scoring goals consistently or playing at a high level week in and out, there aren’t many options at that position.
“I believe Jozy WAS a top league goal scorer at AZ Alkmaar for a season or 2,”….so what Altidore did in 2011 – 2013, 6 + years ago, justifies his abilities ?? haha,
–
1. “Altidore has 56 goals in 112 matches since returning to MLS and ranks behind Chris Wondolowski (who is at retirement) for total goals scored in the last 4 years, highest goals scored in a single season in the last 4 years and number of consecutive goals scored in the last 4 years
2. Altidore has never achieved ANY TOP HONORS in ANY CATEGORY in a league like MLS in 4+ years
3. He can’t stay healthy for a complete season
4. Altidore scored 1 goal in 42 appearances for Sunderland in the EPL in his prime
5.Move to Hull City in the 2009-10 season, 25 appearances for the Premier League side, he mustered up just one goal and assisted three others.”
6. Playing at a high level, he has a grand total to two goals in a staggering 70 Premier League appearances
–
And you are worried about Altidore’s form 6 years ago??? haha, to put things into perspective, 6 years ago Freddy Adu was still playing soccer for the Philadelphia Union lol
–
“…until another ST is scoring goals consistently or playing at a high level week in and out”. Hahah, Ronniet Jozy Altidore is not scoring goals consistently or lighting up MLS OR PLAYING AT A HIGH LEVEL WEEK IN WEEK OUT (TFC remember?) 🤣🤣🤣. Unbelievable…
Your only counting regular season MLS matches, counting CL (Jozy scores in Tigres and Club America) Playoffs and Domestic Cup (Altidore’s goals are against Vancouver and Montreal) he’s above Wondo. ——————
If you had two matches you want the person who is most likely to score. Over the last 5 years there is only one American who has averaged at least one goal per two games, Jozy Altidore. That’s using over 100 contests to determine a statistical probability, that’s what my post sad. You advocated using two matches to predict, which shows you don’t understand statistics.
Wondo from 2015-2020 averaged a goal every 2.46 matches. 1 playoff goal every six matches in his 16 year career. (Jozy has equaled Wondo’s playoff goal total at age 16)
Altidore from 2015-2020 averaged a goal every 2 matches. A goal every 1.5 matches in playoffs.
San Jose’s avg finish 7th in West one playoff appearance. Playoff record 0-1
Toronto’s avg finish 5th in East 4 playoff appearances 3 MLS Cup Finals 3 Canadian Cup Championships, Champions League Runners Up, Playoff record10-5-1
——————————
LikeLike
What is the “Golden Boot soccer award?
Golden Boot Award. The ‘Golden Boot Award’ or the Golden Boot is ‘handed over’ to the player who scores the most number of goals for his team in a FIFA World Cup tournament.
The European Golden Shoe (also known as the European Golden Boot) is an award that is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league.
–
There is no recognition in soccer for highest goals per game, or an award recognizing such an accomplishment as that’s only a mediocre way to saying you cannot achieve much. “When mediocrity becomes the accepted norm, excellence dies a painful death”. Christian Ramirez has represented the USMNT twice and has scored once….which means he has a better goals-per-game scoring average than Altidore, wont you agree?? haha, in the real world, soccer players are professional athletes and should train and condition their bodies as such. Playing games, scoring and staying healthy is a combination that represents good players. So with that said
2019
Jozy Altidore
11 goals 7 assists
Retiree Wondolowski
15 goals 2 assists (highest scoring American player)
–
2018
Jozy Altidore
7 goals 1 assist
Retiree Wondolowski
10 goals 5 assists
–
2017
Jozy Altidore
15 goals 6 assists
Wondolowski
13 goals 8 assists
–
2016
Jozy Altidore
10 goals 5 assists
Wondolowski
12 goals 3 assists
–
2015
Jozy Altidore
13 goals 0 assists
Retiree Wondolowski
16 goals 2 assists (highest scoring American player)
–
2014
Wondolowski
14 goals 4 assists
–
So like I said Chris, at the END of his amazing career, STILL has a better goal scoring count in the past 6 years than Jozy. Which says a lot about our “TOP SCORER” haha!!!!
No you said Altidore doesn’t score which is false. He scores in every other game he plays, better in playoff matches. If he’s fit or not with the national team he’s consistently outperformed Wondo or Sapong or any other US player in MLS.
” If he’s fit or not with the national team he’s consistently outperformed Wondo or Sapong or any other US player in MLS.”
–
….back tracking I see, haha. National team but not league play, huh. Not doing $hit for club but flying the flag for country…priceless. So the fact that multiple players in MLS outscore him (when the job description IS SCORING GOALS and Wondo is at retirement) is not worthy of highlighting? haha. Secondly Altidore out scores all these players on the national team BECAUSE HE IS THE ONLY DEAD BEAT CONSISTENTLY ON THE NATIONAL TEAM, haha. If those other guys were consistent as he was (LIKE IN LEAGUE PLAY, AGAINST THE SAME OPPOSITION) they would out score him….like they are doing in MLS
And its not that Altidore doesn’t score goals (as I even listed his goal count and do know how you can miss that) its that there are others doing a better job and they are not even fit to be on the national team and yet people shamefully say “he’s our top striker”….haha, unbelievable!!!
“Ha ha Ronniet Altidore is not scoring goals consistently” once every two matches isn’t consistent?
Since 2015 Wondo scored two more goals in MLS matches 66-64 and he played in 40 more matches. Across all competitions (MLS Domestic Cup CL) Jozy 72 goals to Wondos 70. Jozy’s cup goals all against Liga Mx or MLS.
————————————
Since 2015
Wondo 66 goals 164 matches 1 per 2.5
Altidore 64 goals 124 matches 1 per 1.9
Dempsey 36 g 87 m 1 per 2.4
Dwyer 57g 145 m 1 per 2.5
Ramirez 32g 87 m 1 per 2.7
Gyasi 49g 139 m 1 per 2.8
JMo 32g 97 m 1 per 3.0
CJ. 49g 158 m 1 per 3.2
Agudelo 28g 148 m 1 per 5.2
Not only is Altidore consistently scoring in MLS he is far and away the most consistent US forward in the last 5 years. Maybe Jozy is mediocre but he’s least mediocre of the group. Sapong and Wondo are more durable but if you need goals in an International window you don’t need the guy that scores the most over 34 matches you need the guy that scores the most in two and that is Altidore.
Hmmm…I guess there is some reason to what you said. Some BS but some truth hence “you can’t throw the baby out with the bath water”.
–
“Not only is Altidore consistently scoring in MLS he is far and away the most consistent US forward in the last 5 years.” ❌
BS, and that means you didn’t go over my post on goals – shame on you
–
“Maybe Jozy is mediocre” ✅
Facts…100% facts
–
“Sapong and Wondo are more durable” ✅
Facts…100% facts
–
“…if you need goals in an International window you don’t need the guy that scores the most over 34 matches you need the guy that scores the most in two and that is Altidore” ❌
Back to BS…Jordan Morris 2 goals 1 assist in 2 games, Gyasi Zardes 1 goal 0 assist in 2 games, Khiry Shelton 1 goal 1 assist in 2 games, Jonathan Lewis 1 goal 0 assists in 2 games, Erik Hurtado 1 goal 0 assist in 2 games, Teal Bunbury 1 goal 0 assist in 2 games, Chris Mueller 1 goal 0 assist games…..even Jonathan Bornstein has a goal haha 😂😂😂
–
Now take a wild guess where your boy is in 2 games
ALTIDORE 0 GOALS 0 ASSISTS, IN 169 MINUTES PLAYED, WITH 8 SHOTS ON GOAL….so yes you need the guy that scores the most in two games and for sure Altidore is not it haha 🤣
-2 matches isn’t a adequate sample never took a stats class obviously.
-Across all club competitions Jozy outscored every mls based US striker including Wondo and in fewer matches.
“you don’t need the guy that scores the most over 34 matches you need the guy that scores the most in two and that is Altidore” – by Johnnyrazor
“-2 matches isn’t a adequate sample never took a stats class obviously.” – by Johnnyrazor
Hahahaha🤣, you are absolutely clueless. DO YOU READ YOUR OWN POSTS!!! You use to be sharper than this, haha🤣. If you don’t read your own posts you surely are not reading mind, so I’ll have to beat it into you haha🤣
ALTIDORE VS RETIREE WONDOLOWSKI (the mere fact we are comparing them is embarrassing)
2019
Jozy Altidore – 11 goals 7 assists
Retiree Wondolowski – 15 goals 2 assists (highest scoring American player)✅
2018
Jozy Altidore – 7 goals 1 assist
Retiree Wondolowski – 10 goals 5 assists✅
2017
Jozy Altidore – 15 goals 6 assists✅
Wondolowski – 13 goals 8 assists
2016
Jozy Altidore – 10 goals 5 assists
Wondolowski – 12 goals 3 assists✅
2015
Jozy Altidore – 13 goals 0 assists
Retiree Wondolowski – 16 goals 2 assists (highest scoring American player)✅
2014
Wondolowski – 14 goals 4 assists
–
ALTIDORE VS ZARDES
Zardes has been outperforming Jozy ever since he arrived in Columbus at a CF
2019
Zardes – 13 goals 2 assists✅
Altidore – 11 goals 7 assists
2018
Zardes – 19 goals 0 assists ( a number Altidore will never attain!!!!)✅
Altidore – 7 goals 1 assist
2017
Altidore – 15 goals 6 assists✅
Gyazi Zardes was not playing as a target forward with Galaxy.
–
SAPONG VS ALTIDORE
2019
Sapong – 13 goals 2 assists✅
Altidore – 11 goals 7 assists
2018
Sapong – 4 goals 3 assists
Altidore – 7 goals 1 assist✅
2017
Sapong – 16 goals 5 assists✅
Altidore – 15 goals 6 assists
2016
Sapong – 7 goals 2 assists
Jozy Altidore – 10 goals 5 assists✅
–
Count the tick marks (since you seem to be blind to facts haha). Wondo has dominated Altidore, Zardes has scored more goals when playing as a CF than Altidore,…..and Altidore is US Soccer’s top striker??? hahaha🤣🤣🤣.
Again, I’ve said it numerous times on this site. Whenever Yedlin gains back his aggressiveness and guts as he did during the 2014 World Cup the USMNT’s starting right back job is his. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAquI4ZYn7U
This one was not bad either, being aggressive, hungry and daring which I have been from Yedlin the past year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiE2e22AW5w
I have not seen from Yedlin
I think Pulisic is someone who should be listed as making the team. Either in the forwards or midfielder. 🙂
I think Ives wants to see more from CP before bumping Roldan off the list, you feel…?
The MB90 ass-kissing continues. Ashamed to be a USMNT supporter with this crap going on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only issues I have with this roster would be:
1) Bradley. If you have to have him on the roster (I wouldn’t), for god sake keep him out of the starting XI. I don’t care who you pair him with in midfield, he would be a huge liability with the attack minded outside backs we have. If you need a mature CDM to back-up Adams I’d go with Morales….but IMO McKennie could be pushed deeper and one of my options in # 2 could be slotted in the more advanced role.
2) Roldan. Has had ample opportunity to show what he can do. Has failed to replicate his club form with the National Team. This is not unusual. I’d much rather give the opportunities to younger options like Pomykal, Ledezma, or Aaronson. They have shown themselves capable in their leagues, and deserve the opportunity to prove if they are better options than Roldan.
3) Guzan. While the most experienced GK, he’s also the most likely to make errors. IMO it’s time to move on from Brad. I don’t care if it’s Hamid, Horvath, or another keeper…..they’re not going to play anyway.
–
Jozy, Boyd, & Zardes are all balancing on the edge of being relegated off the team. Jozy can’t to stay healthy. Boyd has been struggling for minutes in Turkey. Zardes, while versatile and a hard worker, has a lead foot. Would not be surprised to see Sargent elevated to the starter with Morris as the back-up as other wing options emerge (Weah & Llanez)…or as Ferreira gets more experience. May not happen now, but within the next 12-18 months I’d actually expect to see this happen.
Roldan or Holmes would be out since Ives forgot to include Pulisic. I guess it could also rule out Boyd, Reyna, or Zardes. May choice to leave out would be Roldan because his skill set doesn’t match 3Gs possession style.
————————
As for Bradley, I’m ok if he’s a late sub to add a CM to kill off the last 15 minutes. He hasn’t a good 2nd half in an international match in some time. He’d probably be better than Morales at that, I guess.
————————
3rd GK, the roster position I care the least about.
————————
All that being said there is a lot of assumptions that guys will get healthy and stay healthy.
