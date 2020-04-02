Report: Cameron interested in remaining at QPR following 2020

Geoff Cameron’s future at EFL Championship side QPR isn’t decided yet, but the American midfielder is reportedly interested in remaining there following this season.

Cameron joined QPR from Stoke City permanently, signing a one-year deal in the Summer of 2019 after impressing on-loan from the Potters last season. The veteran is hoping to stay there following another positive season with the club, according to West London Sport.

“There have been talks, but right now it’s not the focus,” Cameron said. “Right now is probably not the right time to be speaking about that, with people struggling, losing their jobs and worrying about family.”

“I’m happy at QPR and I’d like to stay, and when the time’s right there’ll be more discussions, but right now it’s not the priority. At the moment it’s a difficult situation. Everybody’s just trying to do the best they can. Mark Warburton, the staff and the whole club are trying to do their best to make sure everyone’s OK and their families are well.”

Cameron, 34, has made 29 appearances this season for QPR, scoring one goal and adding one assist in league play. In total, he’s made 48 appearances in all competitions for the club in two seasons and has remained consistent despite preparing to turn 35-years-old in July.

The EFL Championship season is currently on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic that has postponed every professional league in England. There is no timetable for the return of the season with QPR sitting 13th in the table with 50 points from 37 matches.

Cameron and the rest of his teammates remain alive in the fight for a place in the promotion playoffs, sitting six points behind sixth-place Preston North End. The club was riding a six-match unbeaten run in league play prior to the postponement and have had no trouble finding goals after a winless month of November.

“We went through that tough patch in the middle of the season when we weren’t taking our chances,” Cameron said. “People were talking about us leaking goals. Yes we were leaking goals but they were at times when we were pushing forward, having opportunities and not finishing.”

“Then all of a sudden they score one and then you’re pushing forward again and are open. It’s about experience. The guys now have an understanding that sometimes it’s not just about winning pretty and playing cute football.”

Cameron has made 186 appearances in the Premier League during six seasons with Stoke City and since has eclipsed the 220-appearance mark in total in England.

Last appearing for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2016, Cameron has earned 55 career caps and scored four goals. It seems unlikely at his age he will feature for Gregg Berhalter’s side, but he still has plenty to offer at club level going forward.