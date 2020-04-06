Report: FIFA set to give indefinite extension on 2019-20 season

Leagues across the globe may be on hold right now, but the chances they reach their conclusions and are not canceled reportedly just received a boost.

FIFA is set to give an indefinite extension across the world to the 2019-2020 season, according to a Monday report from the Athletic. The governing body is supposedly taking into account how spread of the novel coronavirus is different in each country, and will thus allow every nation’s soccer authority to decide when campaigns can conclude.

An official announcement could come in the next 48 hours.

Additionally, FIFA is reportedly going to change the dates of the upcoming summer transfer window while also allowing contract extensions for players whose current deals expire on June 30.

The decision — which reduces but still does not rule out the possibility of the season being canceled — is set to come one week after UEFA committed to finishing the current campaign and days after the Belgian Pro League’s stated intention to cancel its season.