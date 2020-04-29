Report: Furth eager to re-sign Julian Green

Julian Green has been one of Greuther Furth’s top performers this 2. Bundesliga season and his impact is reportedly close to earning him a new contract with the club.

Green has been out of action since late January due to an ankle ligament injury, but according to German outlet Kicker the club is eager to re-signing him. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 14 league appearances this season for fifth-place Furth while also continuing to develop into an all-around midfielder.

His current contract expires this summer, but Green is likely to play a part in the final nine league matches after not needing surgery. Green last featured in a 3-0 win over St. Pauli before leaving with an ankle injury after 32 minutes.

Since Green’s absence Furth has posted a 2-2-2 record in league play, remaining in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Bundesliga. The club is nine points out of second-place Stuttgart and eight points behind Hamburg for the promotion playoff spot.

Green’s appearance in January was his first since Nov. 9th after returning from a ruptured knee ligament injury.

He is one of numerous overseas players still waiting for to earn their first appearance under USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. After earning seven caps in 2018 under interim head coach Dave Sarachan, Green has yet to break into Berhalter’s squad despite improving into a top player with the 2. Bundesliga side.

The 2. Bundesliga season is reportedly set to resume play in May, but there has been no official date set for matches to begin. Furth has only two matches remaining against teams in the top-half of the league standings.

Should Green return to play and make a major impact in the final matches, he could see himself rewarded with a lengthy extension and possibly included in the USMNT’s Fall plans.