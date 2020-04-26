Serie A teams scheduled to resume training on May 18

The Italian Serie A are one step closer to resuming their schedule after being on hold for over one month.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed on Sunday that May 18th will be the day that professional sports teams can resume training. There is no official date yet for the restart of the Serie A season, but Sunday’s announcement is a positive step in the right direction.

Conte also stated that the government will “work with experts” to monitor the situation and then later “evaluate whether there are the conditions to end the suspended championships”.

The news comes five days after all 20 Serie A clubs unanimously voted to try and complete the 2019-20 season. The league had been in a standstill since March 9th and still have 12 rounds of matches to play.