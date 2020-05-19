2020 MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup, Leagues Cup canceled due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer will not only see its regular season pushed back due to COVID-19, but also the cancellation of two tournaments and this summer’s All-Star Game.

The league announced the cancellation of all three events scheduled for this summer on Tuesday. The 2020 All-Star Game, slated to take place at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, will now be moved to 2021 at the same venue.

Three cities have already sent proposals to MLS in order to host the 2022 edition of the summer classic. A host will be chosen later this year, as well as more details involving the 2021 All-Star Game.

Both MLS and Liga MX agreed to cancel both the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup, slated to begin this summer in the United States. The Seattle Sounders were scheduled to host the Liga MX Campeon de Campeones winners at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 12th.

In the second edition of the Leagues Cup, several new participants were expected to take place including the Philadelphia Union, New York Red Bulls, Minnesota United, and Portland Timbers. Only Monterrey was the lone Liga MX representative guaranteed after winning the 2019 Apertura season.

These events have now joined the lengthy list of postponed tournaments and competitions this summer, highlighted by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and European Championship.