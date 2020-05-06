Altidore admits past Feyenoord interest, hints at possible Netherlands return

Jozy Altidore had a successful period in the Netherlands earlier in his career and the U.S. Men’s National Team veteran admits he was targeted by one of top Eredivisie clubs last summer.

Playing two seasons with AZ Alkmaar from 2011-13′, Altidore was chased by Feyenoord in the Summer of 2019 despite being under contract with MLS side Toronto FC. Altidore has remained in Canada with the Eastern Conference club, but hasn’t ruled out a possible return to Holland in the future.

“I was in contact with Feyenoord when Jaap Stam was a coach there,” Altidore said in an interview with VICE Sports. “But it did not become concrete. I would love to play in a club like Feyenoord, AZ or PSV again. That would be huge.”

“I’m fine here now. When I go back to Europe, I want to go to a place like Holland, a place where I know there are good players around me and people have the same idea of ​​football. If not? Then I’ll stay here. But I love the Eredivisie.”

Altidore moved to Alkmaar in 2011 after an unsuccessful spell with La Liga side Villarreal. After going out on three separate loans from Villarreal and only earning 25 combined appearances in Spain, Altidore found his groove in the Netherlands.

Scoring 51 goals in 93 combined appearances for Alkmaar, Altidore also helped the club with the KNVB Cup in 2013. After another unsuccessful move, this time to English Premier League club Sunderland, Altidore has since been one of the top strikers in MLS.

2020 was the start of Altidore’s sixth season for TFC, where he’s scored 72 goals in 141 appearances. He helped the club win the 2017 MLS Cup, while also winning one Supporters Shield (2017), and three consecutive Canadian Championships (2016-18′).

A longtime veteran of the USMNT, Altidore continues to earn appearances under head coach Gregg Berhalter. He’s scored 42 goals in 117 career caps for the Americans and has provided an experienced presence to several young forwards trying to break into the first team.

Altidore signed a new three-year contract extension with TFC back in Feb. 2019, keeping him locked up through 2022. Should Altidore leave TFC at some point in 2020, it would leave Greg Vanney’s side with a lack of proven goalscorers at the striker position.

There is no official date for the start of the MLS season, although several teams are expected to resume individual training this week.