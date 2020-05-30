Chris Richards scores winning goal in league return

Chris Richards didn’t waste anytime in his return to league play with Bayern Munich II.
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team defender scored an 89th minute winning goal as Bayern II defeated Ingolstadt 2-1 in 3. Liga play. It was Richards’ fourth league goal of the season, coming in impressive fashion after a lengthy layoff.
Richards’ header from close range gave Bayern II their third-consecutive league win and their 13th overall this season.
Richards has made 24 league appearances for Bayern II this season while also training with the first team on several occasions. The 20-year-old has continued his development as a centerback within Bayern’s youth setup, helping them to a current fourth place spot in the 3. Liga.
Bayern II cannot earn promotion to German’s second-tier, but a strong finish for Richards and Co. are likely on the radar this season. The club has 10 league matches remaining, starting with a date with Preussen Munster on June 3rd.
Comments