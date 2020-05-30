Chris Richards scores winning goal in league return

Chris Richards didn’t waste anytime in his return to league play with Bayern Munich II.

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team defender scored an 89th minute winning goal as Bayern II defeated Ingolstadt 2-1 in 3. Liga play. It was Richards’ fourth league goal of the season, coming in impressive fashion after a lengthy layoff.

Richards’ header from close range gave Bayern II their third-consecutive league win and their 13th overall this season.

A look at Chris Richards’ winning goal today for Bayern II. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/UjmsB0z4MV — SBI Soccer (@SBISoccer) May 30, 2020

YESSSSS @eastmamba ‼️ Chris Richards came up with the 89th-minute winner for @FCBjuniorteam in their first game back! 😤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tmrbdUJPhM — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) May 30, 2020

Richards has made 24 league appearances for Bayern II this season while also training with the first team on several occasions. The 20-year-old has continued his development as a centerback within Bayern’s youth setup, helping them to a current fourth place spot in the 3. Liga.

Bayern II cannot earn promotion to German’s second-tier, but a strong finish for Richards and Co. are likely on the radar this season. The club has 10 league matches remaining, starting with a date with Preussen Munster on June 3rd.