Danny Williams leaves Cypriot side Pafos FC

Danny Williams’ time in Cyprus was shortlived after the veteran midfielder is now searching for a new club.

Cypriot First Division side Pafos FC announced Tuesday that the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways. Williams, 31, joined in September 2019, but is now on the market to sign with any team he wishes.

“Pafos FC have agreed contract termination by mutual consent with defensive midfielder Daniel Williams,” a club statement read.

“During this season, former US international took part in 12 official games, playing a total of 733 minutes for the club. Pafos FC would like to thank Danny and wish him all the best in his further career. Vielen Dank, Danny!!!”

Williams joined Pafos after being not re-signing with EFL Championship side Huddersfield Town following the club’s relegation from the Premier League in 2018. In total, Williams has played in over 160 matches between his time with Reading and Huddersfield Town.

His career began in Germany with SC Freiburg before moving to Hoffenheim in 2011. Williams totaled 45 appearances with the Bundesliga side in two seasons.

A winner of 23 caps with the USMNT, Williams has been hampered the last few seasons with a knee injury, but could still offer plenty to a team in England or MLS.