Gio Reyna cleared for Borussia Dortmund-Wolfsburg clash

Gio Reyna has recovered from the injury that cost him his first Bundesliga start, and will be available for Borussia Dortmund’s clash with John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Reyna suffered an injury during pre-game workouts prior to last week’s win versus Schalke, which prevented him from making his first Bundesliga start. The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect has returned to training with Dortmund, and has made the trip with BVB to Wolfsburg, though it remains unclear whether he will be available to start.

“We will see,” Dortmund manager Lucien Favre told reporters. “He only trained yesterday and that was a light unit.”

Reyna has made eight Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since breaking into the first team during the winter break. He became the youngest player to ever score in DFB Pokal, and registered his first Champions League assist in Dortmund’s Round of 16 opener against Paris Saint Germain.

Reyna was due to make his USMNT debut in March, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the national team’s friendlies against Netherlands and Wales.

Dortmund faces a busy period, traveling to face Wolfsburg on Saturday before a crucial top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Dortmund is currently four points behind Bayern in the Bundesliga standings.

Brooks and Wolfsburg have climbed into sixth place on the strength of a seven-match unbeaten run in Bundesliga play.