MLS unveils 95-team Elite Youth Development Platform

On Wednesday, MLS rolled out its plan for the future of youth development in the United States and Canada by presenting its Elite Youth Development Platform.
The program is intended to fill the void, and improve upon the structure of U.S. Soccer Federation’s recently-folded development academy. The roll out initially includes a combination of 95 MLS and non-MLS team participants.
All participating teams will align under MLS’ governance of streamlining academy operation key points including year-round competitions, education, and personal growth for players.
Things came together rather quickly for those organizing the plan, as they were reacting in real-time to the rumors of the USDA closing doors in April.
“We heard a lot of rumors and we would say the U.S. Soccer decision was wasn’t expected at all by all our clubs and by us in particular. So we needed to realize one or two days before the announcement that it was happening,” MLS director of youth development Fred Lipka said.
“The pressure and uncertainty was very high, and thanks to our owners and our CFOs who replied very quickly, that we are we needed to step in. It took two or three weeks to to try to figure out how we wanted to tackle this topic, and we had internally a lot of discussion and we very interestingly, had long meetings with what I call the ‘non-MLS academy’ to try to find the best option for everyone.”
Having 95 teams initially is understandably plenty to manage, Lipka said that it’s only the first phase of what is to come. Currently, there is not a set number of ideal or maximum capacity, and he commented on the likely inclusion of girls academies being on the docket for the future.
“For now, we are not equipped, league-wide speaking, to tackle this project, but we will do our best to be able to be quick to programming for girls,
“We have the ambition to be in the space mid-term, long term for sure,”
Applications for further non-MLS clubs will be available in the forthcoming weeks.
Here’s a closer look at the founding participants by state/province:
UNITED STATES
ARIZONA
Barca Residency Academy
Phoenix Rising FC
RSL Arizona
SC Del Sol
CALIFORNIA
Albion SC
Ballistic United
Breakers
Chula Vista FC
City SC
De Anza Force
L.A. United Futbol Academy
LA Galaxy
LA Surf Soccer Club
Los Angeles Football Club
Murrieta Surf Soccer Club
Nomads
Sacramento Republic
San Jose Earthquakes
Santa Barbara Soccer Club
SF Elite
SF Glens
Silicon Valley SA
Total Futbol Academy
Ventura County Fusion
COLORADO
Colorado Rapids
Real Colorado
CONNECTICUT
Beachside of Connecticut
Oakwood Soccer Club
WASHINGTON D.C.
D.C. United
FLORIDA
Chargers Soccer Club
Florida Rush Soccer Club
IMG Academy
Inter Miami CF
Jacksonville FC
Miami Rush Kendall SC
Orlando City SC
South Florida Football Academy
Tampa Bay United Rowdies
West Florida Flames
Weston FC
GEORGIA
Atlanta United
Lanier Soccer Academy
Southern Soccer Academy
ILLINOIS
Chicago FC United
Chicago Fire FC
Sockers FC Chicago
INDIANA
Indiana Fire Academy
KANSAS
Sporting Kansas City
MASSACHUSETTS
FC Greater Boston Bolts
NEFC
New England Revolution
Valeo Futbol Club
MARYLAND
Baltimore Armour
Bethesda SC
MICHIGAN
Michigan Wolves
VARDAR Soccer Club
MINNESOTA
Minnesota United FC
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
MISSOURI
St. Louis (MLS Expansion)
Saint Louis FC
NORTH CAROLINA
Charlotte (MLS Expansion)
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Seacoast United
NEW JERSEY
Cedar Stars Academy Bergen
Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth
New York Red Bulls
Player Development Academy
TSF Academy
NEW YORK
Blau Weiss Gottschee
Empire United Soccer Academy
FC Westchester
Metropolitan Oval
New York City FC
New York Soccer Club
OHIO
Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club
Columbus Crew SC
FC Cincinnati
Internationals
OREGON
Portland Timbers
PENNSYLVANIA
FC Delco
PA Classics
Philadelphia Union
RHODE ISLAND
Bayside Futebol Club
TENNESSEE
Nashville SC
TEXAS
Austin FC
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo
RGV FC Toros Academy
RISE Soccer Club
San Antonio FC
Solar Soccer Club
UTAH
Real Salt Lake
WASHINGTON
Seattle Sounders FC
CANADA
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
ONTARIO
Toronto FC
QUEBEC
Montreal Impact
