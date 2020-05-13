Report: De La Fuente to remain with Barcelona B for promotion playoffs

Konrad De La Fuente will reportedly remain with Barcelona’s B team for the near future.

Barcelona B will compete in the Segunda Division B playoffs once dates are determined and De La Fuente will stay with the team, according to Marca. De La Fuente has played most of this domestic season with Barcelona’s Under-19 team, but was promoted to the second team prior to the postponement of the season.

Six Barcelona B players including rising prospect Ansu Fati have all trained with Quique Setien’s first team since the first team returned to training. With those six players remaining with the first team, it allows De La Fuente and five others to jump up to the second team.

De La Fuente has made three appearances with Barcelona B this season, scoring a game-winning goal before also earning a call-up to train with the Barcelona first team. He’s also recorded five goals and two assists in 18 combined appearances with Barca’s U-19 team, featuring in the UEFA Youth League and league action.

The 18-year-old hasn’t only risen up the ranks with the Catalan club, but also internationally with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Still waiting for his senior call up, De La Fuente represented the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He’s made nine appearances for the U-20’s, scoring one goal. In total, De La Fuente has made 24 combined appearances at the USMNT youth ranks, scoring six goals.

In Group 3, Barcelona B finished third with 49 points from 28 matches. The club cannot earn promotion to La Liga, but can jump up as high as the Segunda Division (second tier of Spanish Football).