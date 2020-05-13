Report: EFL Championship to resume season beginning June 6th

The EFL Championship is reportedly set to resume its postponed season ahead of the English Premier League.

June 6th has been chosen as the earliest possible restart date for England’s second tier, according to ESPN. Once the EFL Championship season begins, it is expected the EPL would resume its schedule after it, as well as the EFL League One and League Two playoffs.

The Championship is currently 37 matches into its 46-game season with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion currently holding onto the two automatic promotion places. Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Preston North End are in the four playoff places, but six points separate Preston North End from 13th placed Queens Park Rangers.

Championship clubs have yet to return to training and are waiting to be advised of the safety protocols involving testing, training and the staging of fixtures before launching full-scale preparations to return to action next month, according to the report.

Out of six American players who have played consistent minutes this EFL Championship season, only one is currently in the top six. Tim Ream’s Fulham were relegated from the EPL in 2019, but seek an immediate bounce back to the top-flight.

Duane Holmes and Derby County are 12th in the league table, five points from the final playoff spot. Geoff Cameron and QPR are a place behind them in 13th, while Matt Miazga and Reading are in 14th on 48 points.

At the opposite end of the table, Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town are six points clear of safety in 23rd place. Eric Lichaj and Hull City are in 21st place, two points clear of the bottom three, while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic are in 20th place due to goal difference.

In addition, both League One and League Two are considering moving right into the playoff stages rather than finishing the current seasons. However, it is undetermined how relegation would be completed, due to the heavy financial burden it places on teams that do drop from their current division.