Report: Tottenham interested in midfielders Taylor, Zach Booth

A pair of young American brothers are reportedly on the watch list for English Premier League side Tottenham.

Midfielders Taylor and Zach Booth have been linked with the London club, according to the Daily Mail. Taylor, currently with Bayern Munich’s Under-19 team impressed Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho following a 3-0 U-19 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League, according to the report.

Taylor set up two goals in the 3-0 win and has played in 15 combined appearances for Bayern’s U-19 team this season, registering five assists. He joined Bayern from MLS club Real Salt Lake in Jan. 2019 and his current contract runs until 2022.

In total, Booth has scored one goal and registered five assists in 22 combined appearances since his move from MLS.

Zach Booth is another young midfield prospect who is currently still with RSL’s Academy. The 16-year-old had a trial with Tottenham back in December 2019 and is reportedly still wanted by the club in the future.

Booth is also being watched by Leicester City, Norwich City, and Fulham, should a move to Tottenham not escalate. He’s represented the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in friendlies, following in the footsteps of his brother Taylor.

Should the pair move to Tottenham, they will join fellow American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Carter-Vickers has struggled for any first team minutes at Spurs, heading out on several loans to the EFL Championship.