Serie A clubs to return to training grounds following Government approval

Italian Serie A clubs got the green light from the country’s Government on Sunday to return to training grounds next week.

The news comes a week after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that May 18th will be the day that professional sports teams can resume training.

It seems likely however that once the schedule does resume that teams will be playing matches with no fans. England, Germany, and Spain are all likely to take a similar route for their schedules, while France has ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons respectively.

Serie A had been in a standstill since March 9th and still have 12 rounds of matches to play. In addition, both Juventus and Napoli still have Round of 16 second leg matches in the UEFA Champions League while Atalanta already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Inter Milan and AS Roma were the lone Italian representatives left in the Europa League Round of 16. Both teams failed to play either of their two legs against Getafe and Sevilla respectively due to COVID-19’s impact on both Italy and Spain.