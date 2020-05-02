USWNT hopes of equal pay take major hit

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s hopes of earning equal pay took a major hit on Friday.

A federal judge in California ruled in favor of U.S. Soccer on most of the key points in the ongoing wage discrimination lawsuit. Members of the USWNT failed a latest lawsuit in 2019 on two grounds, aiming to earn similar pay as its male counterparts.

First, USWNT accused U.S. Soccer violated the Equal Pay Act by paying them less than members of the USMNT; and second, that the federation discriminated against them under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, specifically with regard to workplace conditions.

However, Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled in favor of U.S. Soccer, stating in his decision that the players “have not demonstrated a triable issue that WNT players are paid less than MNT players.”

In addition, Klausner ruled in favor of the Federation’s claims that USWNT players were paid more in total and on a per-game basis during the period in question.

The lone issues left unsettled in Friday’s trial involved USWNT discrimination in charter flights, hotel accommodations, and medical and training support. That trial is scheduled for mid-June.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” Spokeperson for the plaintiffs Molly Levinson said. “We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.”

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us.”

Several USWNT members voiced their opinions of disagreement on social media.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

If you know this team at all you know we have a lot of fight left in us. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy, change never is. https://t.co/BfXqAAtCZ5 — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) May 1, 2020

We will continue on in the fight for equal pay. https://t.co/GmI16NssIh — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) May 1, 2020

U.S. Soccer had no comment following the ruling made on Friday.