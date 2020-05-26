VVV Venlo will not re-sign striker Haji Wright

Haji Wright’s time with Eredivisie side VVV Venlo is coming to an end.

The Dutch club confirmed Tuesday the list of players who not be re-signed this summer. Wright is one of seven players who will be a free agent on July 1st and will be in search of a new club going forward.

“Peter, Lee, Jerome, John, Haji, Oussama and Thomas, we wish you all the best in the next new sporting challenge that comes your way,” the club said in a statement. “We want to thank you for everything. For your contribution to a beautiful and successful Eredivisie season and for the fact that you have put your shoulders to the wheel this season, together with the whole team, and thanks to you, we can come back to the highest level this coming season.”

Wright joined from Bundesliga side Schalke last summer and signed a one-year deal with Venlo. He totaled 23 first team appearances, registering one goal in cup action and one league assist.

The 22-year-old also made six appearances with Venlo’s Under-21 team, scoring five goals in 530 minutes of action. Venlo finished in 13th place this Eredivisie campaign, prior to the season being concluded due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wright’s future remains undecided after scoring only three first team goals during his career between stops at VVV Venlo, Schalke, and Sandhausen. A former star with the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, Wright has made two appearances with the Under-23’s.

However, a lack of production in the Netherlands could pose costly for Wright’s international future with many young and promising talents coming through the U.S. Soccer ranks.

Wright joined Ajax’s Sergino Dest as the only other American player to earn first-team minutes in Holland this season, with FC Emmen’s Desevio Payne out injured for most of it. A move back to Germany could be in Wright’s future with many Americans featuring for Bundesliga sides this season.