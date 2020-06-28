Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Carter-Vickers, Sargent, and more

Luton Town moved to three points from safety following Saturday’s road win over Swansea City. Cameron Carter-Vickers excelled for the second-straight week in Nathan Jones’ squad, helping them to a 1-0 victory.

Carter-Vickers won his only two duels in the match, while completing 82% of his passes. The Tottenham loanee also made five clearances and one recovery in Luton’s back four, while James Collins’ second-half finish was all the team needed to pick up an important three points. Carter-Vickers has made 10 league appearances for Luton Town since joining in January and should play a vital role for the club in their fight against relegation.

Josh Sargent registered his fourth league goal as Werder Bremen fought off relegation fears for one more week. Bremen rolled to a 6-1 league win over Cologne and will next face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoffs. Sargent chipped Timo Horn in the 68th minute for the final goal of the match, adding to his season total.

Antonee Robinson retained his starting spot with Wigan Athletic, helping them to a 2-0 league win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. The left back won seven of his nine duels in the match, also winning two tackles and making a pair of recoveries. Wigan’s unbeaten run extended to eight matches in league play with the club moving further away from the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Malik Tillman scored twice for Bayern Munich II helping them move atop the 3. Liga table. Christian Pulisic got the start for Chelsea and helped them to a 1-0 FA Cup win over Leicester City. Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart clinched their return to the Bundesliga while Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga title with two matches to spare.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA CUp

Christian Pulisic started and played 72 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

premier league

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Aston Villa’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 loss to Derby County on Saturday. Miazga was shown a red card after the final whistle following a fight with Derby’s Tom Lawrence.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 71 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 21 minutes for Derby County.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 4-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 87 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 74 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna started and played 65 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 43 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 6-1 win over Cologne on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday. Dusseldorf were relegated following the loss.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-2 win over Paderborn on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Fitness) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 59 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to Karlsruher on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 5-1 loss to Sandhausen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 2-0 win over Bochum on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Malik Tillman started, scored TWO goals, and played 78 minutes for Bayern Munich II.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 2-2 draw with Duisberg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-0 win over Magdeburg on Sunday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Cittadella on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 5-2 loss to SKN. St Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Hartberg 3-0 on Sunday. Salzburg clinched the Bundesliga title with the win.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Konyaspor on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 76 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 win over Esbjerg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played seven minutes for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 3-0 win over Randers on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-1 win over Jagielonia Bialystok on Sunday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 3-2 win over Arka Gdynia on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Hammarby’s 2-1 loss to Mjallby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Hacken on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall came off the bench and played nine minutes in Stabaek’s 4-1 loss to Molde on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-2 win over Thun on Sunday.