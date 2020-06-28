Marsch becomes first American-born and raised manager to win European league title

For the second time this season, Jesse Marsch has lifted a trophy with Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch and his players celebrated an Austrian Bundesliga title on Sunday following a 3-0 win over Hartberg at home. The former New York Red Bulls head coach and RB Leipzig assistant became the first American born and raised manager to win a European title and a domestic double.

Marsch and Salzburg were also crowned Austrian Cup champions back in late May, defeating second division side Austria Lustenau by a 5-0 mark. The Cup Final win marked Marsch’s first piece of hardware since a 2015 Supporters’ Shield crown with the Red Bulls in MLS.

Salzburg got a major boost in claiming the league title earlier this Spring after moving into first place following league actions. Then-league leaders LASK was docked 12 points for breaking social distancing rules by conducting full training sessions before they were permitted.

Salzburg clinched the title with two matches remaining this season and will look to end with a pair of wins over Sturm Graz and LASK.

Marsch also helped Salzburg to a 2-1-3 record in the UEFA Champions League this season, earning a pair of wins over Belgian Pro League side Genk and a road draw at Serie A side Napoli. Salzburg also pushed current EPL winners Liverpool to the edge in 4-3 and 2-0 defeats also in group stage play.

Salzburg dropped into the Europa League Round of 32, but unfortunately were eliminated by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after a 6-3 aggregate scoreline.

Overall, Marsch has won 63% of his matches in charge of Salzburg, losing only six times in 44 combined efforts.