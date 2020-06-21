Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Robinson, Saief, and more

Almost five months after his last appearance for Wigan Athletic, American left back Antonee Robinson returned to action and wasted no time getting back to his best.

Robinson excelled for the Latics on Saturday in a 2-0 road win over Huddersfield Town in their EFL Championship return.

The 22-year-old last played for Paul Cook’s side on Jan. 28th after undergoing treatment for an irregular heart rhythm. Robinson won six of his 11 duels on Saturday while also making five clearances and winning three tackles. It was a solid return for Robinson who has been a key part of the squad this season. Wigan’s win moved them to 44 points on the season, three points clear of the relegation zone which has several teams caught in the drama.

Up next for Robinson and his teammates is a home date with Blackburn Rovers on June 27th.

Giovanni Reyna impressed in his first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The 17-year-old registered his first league assist and helped Dortmund to a 2-0 road win over RB Leipzig. Saturday’s win clinched a second-place finish for Lucien Favre’s squad who have one match remaining. Reyna also completed 85% of his passes while connecting with teammate Erling Haaland for the opening goal of the match.

Cameron Carter-Vickers put in a strong showing for EFL Championship side Luton Town in their first match back. Carter-Vickers put in a Man of the Match performance as Luton picked up a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at home. Carter-Vickers won 10 of his 13 individual battles while also completing all three tackles. The Tottenham loanee could play a vital role for Luton in their first eight matches as they try to escape relegation.

Kenny Saief scored his first goal for Polish side Lechia Gdansk as they earned a 1-0 road win over Pogon Szczecin on Sunday. Saief got the start for the visitors and made the most of it with a finish in the 27th minute. The 26-year-old Anderlecht loanee has gradually earned more minutes over the last few weeks and will now aim for more goals after today’s.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 35 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played one minute in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 86 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 62 minutes in Derby County’s 3-2 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress (Injury) in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron is SUSPENDED for QPR.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 4-1 loss to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 63 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 45 minutes for RB Leipzig.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played six minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Fitness) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart defeated Nuremberg 6-0 on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Bochum on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 21 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. Liga

Malik Tillman started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-2 draw with Magdeburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 53 minutes for Bayern Munich II.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 45 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 3-2 loss to Waldhof Mannehim on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Hallescher’s 2-1 loss to 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 87 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Racing Santander on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 82 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Trapani on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-1 win over Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg drew Wolfsberger 2-2 on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Besiktas’ 5-1 win over Denizlispor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-1 win over Esbjerg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 87 minutes for Hobro.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played one minute in Hobro’s 3-1 win over Esbjerg on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 0-0 draw with Randers on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Xanthi on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started, scored ONE goal, and played 70 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 win over Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played seven minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 3-1 win over Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face AIK on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Elfsborg on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Valerenga on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over Sion on Saturday.