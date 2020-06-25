Borussia Dortmund set to give Gio Reyna long-term deal

American teenager Giovanni Reyna has excelled with Borussia Dortmund’s first team and is set to be rewarded with a new contract later this year.

Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the club’s final Bundesliga match of the season. Reyna, who turns 18 in November, has impressed with the first team since being promoted in January and Zorc is hoping to keep him in Germany long-term.

“Lucien and I very much agree about Gio and are in good discussions with him. When he turns 18, we want to keep him with BVB as long as possible. We will continue this success story” Zorc said in the prematch presser.

The “American Dream,” as labeled by club teammate Erling Haaland, made his first Bundesliga start last Saturday at RB Leipzig. Reyna assisted Haaland’s first goal of the match in the 30th minute before eventually being subbed off in the 81st. Dortmund was victorious, winning 2-0 and clinching a second-place berth in the league table.

At just 17-years-old, Reyna is already a key player for Dortmund on the field and could see even more playing time next season if Premier League transfer target Jadon Sancho leaves this summer. Reyna’s only goal came in the German Cup earlier this season, but he’s also registered one assist against PSG in UEFA Champions League play.

His current contract is set to expire in June 2021, but could be rewarded with a new deal prior to the end of this year. Reyna will look to end his season on a high note this Saturday against seventh-place Hoffenheim.