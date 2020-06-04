Bradley on Trump: "We have a president who is completely empty"

Michael Bradley has been one of the leaders of the U.S. Men’s National Team for several years now and the veteran midfielder wasn’t shy in his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Bradley spoke Thursday on a conference call with reporters on a wide range of topics, but made his opinion known on the leadership of the country. He is the latest American soccer player and professional athlete to show his support for anti-racism and police brutality following the tragic death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd.

“There is zero leadership in our country right now,” Bradley said. “We have a president who is completely empty. There is no moral bone in his body.”

“I hope people can go to the polls [on Nov. 3rd] and understand the future of our democracy is at stake. We need to think about what four more years with Trump as President would mean. How terrible that would be for so many people.”

Many cities across the United States and recently Europe have been protesting following Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd’s throat for approximately eight minutes and 49 seconds, with Floyd saying “I can’t breathe”.

Chauvin has since been charged with second degree murder while three additional police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting. Bradley’s USMNT teammates Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and Weston McKennie all have voiced their support against police brutality and racial injustice and the 32-year-old opened up about the ongoing events.

“I have spent the last 10 days watching, listening to it all and I don’t even know where to start. There is so much that needs to be said. I’m horrified, angry, disgusted and embarrassed we live in a world where Black men, women, children fear for their lives daily,” Bradley said.

“We have to find real ways to front this head on. What we have been doing, the way we have been living is not good enough. It’s not enough to say ‘you don’t want to talk about’. We all have to do more, educate ourselves more. Have difficult conversations.”

“White men, women, children need to listen,” Bradley said. “We need to understand there is a perspective in a world totally different to one they are used to. We have failed the Black community, other communities of colour we have failed. I need to educate myself more.”

As for Bradley’s injury, he returned to small group training along with his TFC teammates on Thursday for the first time since March. Bradley suffered an ankle injury in the final stages of the 2019 MLS season and had to undergo surgery in January.

He was expected to miss four months of action, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting the MLS season, Bradley should be ready to go for the upcoming Orlando tournament in July. Bradley has helped TFC to one MLS Cup, three Canadian Championships, and one Supporters’ Shield title during his time in Toronto.