Eintracht Frankfurt wears "Black Lives Matter" kit in German Cup match

Eintracht Frankfurt wore a special new kit in Wednesday’s German Cup semifinal against fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The club wore a traditional white, black, and red kit, however “Black Lives Matter” was written across the front of the jersey. Frankfurt aimed to send “a clear signal against racism and xenophobia” with the Nike kits, the club said in a statement.

“Black Lives Matter”movements have risen up around the globe following the tragic death of Minneapolis native George Floyd. Not only have protests occurred throughout the United States, but also in Europe where many professional athletes have stood together in unison.

Teams have also showed their support with fundraising efforts, group photos on a knee in training sessions, or wearing clothing with “Black Lives Matter” messages.

“Everyone is there for everyone – in the field and outside,” Frankfurt Sporting Director Fredi Bobic said. “This should also be the case in our society, no matter where. As a team and as Eintracht Frankfurt, we stand together against all forms of racism and want to express this accordingly today.”

Eintracht Frankfurt are wearing special jerseys with ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the front during their DFB-Pokal semifinal vs Bayern. pic.twitter.com/qqHpRnuNIg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 10, 2020

The club sold out of the kits roughly hours after they were revealed online. As for Frankfurt, they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s semifinal, and will now return to Bundesliga action this weekend.

U.S. Men’s National Team veteran Timothy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Frankfurt in the loss.