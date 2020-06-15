English Premier League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

All eyes will be on the English Premier League’s return this week with Wednesday hosting a pair of matches in the top-flight.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Arsenal’s newly installed manager Mikel Arteta had the team going back in the right direction in league play, going unbeaten in 11-straight matches. At the moment, the Gunners are in ninth place and have much to overcome if it wants to appear in UEFA play next year.

Manchester City know their time as champions is coming to an end, but still will aim for a runners-up finish and a return to European competition for next season.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich can clinch its eighth straight Bundesliga title with a road win over Werder Bremen. The Bavarian giant is riding a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and hasn’t suffered defeat since December 7th.

In Italy on Thursday, the first piece of hardware dangles over Napoli and Juventus in the form of the Coppa Italia. For Napoli, the opportunity represents the first domestic trophy earned since the 2013-2014 edition of the tournament.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Sevilla

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Granada

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Dynamo Dresden

Tuesday

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Wolfsburg

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Freiburg vs Hertha BSC

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Paderborn

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SP…- Getafe vs Espanyol

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Villarreal vs Mallorca

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Barcelona vs Leganés

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Desportivo Aves vs Porto

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Osnabrück

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Heidenheim

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nürnberg

K League 1

6:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Arsenal

La Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Athletic Club

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Celta de Vigo

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV,TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05

2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Coppa Italia

3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs Juventus

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Benfica

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Sandhausen

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs St. Pauli

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Karlsruher SC

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Bochum

Primera Division

7 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Saprissa vs Cartaginés

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– København vs AaB

K League 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Busan I’Park vs Daegu

Thursday

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Sociedad

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Valencia

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Tondela

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sky Sport…- Holstein Kiel vs Dynamo Dresden

2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sky Sport…- Arminia Bielefeld vs Darmstadt 98

EFL League Two

12:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colchester United vs Exeter City

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town