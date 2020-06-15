English Premier League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

All eyes will be on the English Premier League’s return this week with Wednesday hosting a pair of matches in the top-flight.
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Arsenal’s newly installed manager Mikel Arteta had the team going back in the right direction in league play, going unbeaten in 11-straight matches. At the moment, the Gunners are in ninth place and have much to overcome if it wants to appear in UEFA play next year.
Manchester City know their time as champions is coming to an end, but still will aim for a runners-up finish and a return to European competition for next season.
On Tuesday, Bayern Munich can clinch its eighth straight Bundesliga title with a road win over Werder Bremen. The Bavarian giant is riding a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and hasn’t suffered defeat since December 7th.
In Italy on Thursday, the first piece of hardware dangles over Napoli and Juventus in the form of the Coppa Italia. For Napoli, the opportunity represents the first domestic trophy earned since the 2013-2014 edition of the tournament.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Sevilla
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Granada
Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Dynamo Dresden
Tuesday
Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Wolfsburg
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Freiburg vs Hertha BSC
2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Paderborn
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SP…- Getafe vs Espanyol
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Villarreal vs Mallorca
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Barcelona vs Leganés
Primeira Liga
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Desportivo Aves vs Porto
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Osnabrück
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Heidenheim
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nürnberg
K League 1
6:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Pohang Steelers vs Jeonbuk Motors
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Arsenal
La Liga
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Athletic Club
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Celta de Vigo
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid
Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV,TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05
2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln
2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Coppa Italia
3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Napoli vs Juventus
Primeira Liga
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Benfica
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Sandhausen
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs St. Pauli
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Karlsruher SC
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Bochum
Primera Division
7 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Saprissa vs Cartaginés
Super Liga
2 p.m. –ESPN+– København vs AaB
K League 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Busan I’Park vs Daegu
Thursday
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Sociedad
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Valencia
Primeira Liga
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Tondela
Bundesliga 2
12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sky Sport…- Holstein Kiel vs Dynamo Dresden
2:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sky Sport…- Arminia Bielefeld vs Darmstadt 98
EFL League Two
12:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colchester United vs Exeter City
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town
Caught the first half of Shaq Moore and Tenerife today (Monday). Shaq played as a RM in a 4-4-2. Looked ok, I thought he looked better defensively than offensively. He seemed unsure on when and where to make his runs, but’s game 2 so might just be rust.
