FC Dallas player tests positive for coronavirus

On the same day it was announced that MLS would return to play, it was also revealed that an unidentified player had contracted COVID-19.

FC Dallas announced on Wednesday afternoon that one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not reveal which player it was, but stated that he was in good health.

As a result of this development, FC Dallas has temporarily suspended its voluntary individual workouts.

The unnamed player is the second in MLS to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko was the first, having tested positive for the virus back in March.

Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association came to terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement deal earlier on Wednesday, paving the way for a return to play via a summer tournament in Orlando, Florida.