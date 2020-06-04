SBISoccer.com

FC Dallas player tests positive for coronavirus

FC Dallas player tests positive for coronavirus

Major League Soccer

FC Dallas player tests positive for coronavirus

By 9 hours ago

By |

On the same day it was announced that MLS would return to play, it was also revealed that an unidentified player had contracted COVID-19.

FC Dallas announced on Wednesday afternoon that one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not reveal which player it was, but stated that he was in good health.

As a result of this development, FC Dallas has temporarily suspended its voluntary individual workouts.

The unnamed player is the second in MLS to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko was the first, having tested positive for the virus back in March.

Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association came to terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement deal earlier on Wednesday, paving the way for a return to play via a summer tournament in Orlando, Florida.

, , Major League Soccer, MLS- FC Dallas

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home