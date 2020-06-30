SBISoccer.com

Giles Phillips to leave QPR at the end of the season

Americans Abroad

American-born centerback Giles Phillips will leave Queens Park Rangers at the conclusion of the season, according to the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old defender will leave Loftus Road with zero first team appearances to his name, although he did feature for the U-23 side. He will become a free agent.

Phillips joined Wycombe Wanderers F.C. on a season-long loan in July 2019. He made a combined 16 appearances the League One side. Phillips will stay on loan with Wycombe until the current campaign is over.

Wycombe finished the regular season in 3rd place, and will play sixth-place Fleetwood Town in a two-legged playoff semifinals on July 3rd and July 6th. A potential playoff final, to try to secure promotion to the EFL Championship, will be played at Wembley Stadium on July 13th.

QPR sits in 14th place in the Championship. Former U.S. Men’s National Team defender Geoff Cameron has 29 appearances for QPR this season.

