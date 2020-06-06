Griezmann: "I really want to play in MLS"

MLS has attracted several European talents over the recent years and Antoine Griezmann is moving closer to possibly being the next.

Griezmann previously hinted about ending his career in MLS one day, but remains a talented player at Barcelona. The French National Team forward once again reiterated his interest in moving to MLS in a zoom call with reporters on Friday.

“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective,” Griezmann said. “After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.”

“I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

Griezmann began his five-year, $95 million deal with the La Liga giants this season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists. After the lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Griezmann and Barcelona are expected to return to action this month as the Spanish Football Federation aims to see the league season competed.

He referenced David Beckham’s Inter Miami back in 2018 as a possible destination as well as either of the Los Angeles clubs; LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy.

Antoine Griezmann sait où il veut terminer sa carrière. Et selon lui, ce ne sera pas en Europe.

Griezmann has played in Spain throughout his domestic career after coming through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad. After five years with the La Liga side, Griezmann moved to Atletico Madrid, becoming a key figure in the team’s attack from 2014-19′.

A World Cup winner with France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Griezmann has 30 goals in 78 international appearances for Les Bleus. Should Griezmann make a move to MLS, he would follow in the footsteps up recent international stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Nani, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.