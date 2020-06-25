Liverpool clinch first Premier League title since 1990

Liverpool are back at the top of the English Premier League summit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side clinched a first top-flight title on Thursday night since 1990, following Chelsea’s 2-1 home win over defending champions Manchester City. The result came a day after the Reds downed Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield for their first victory since a return to league play.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Reds also became the fastest team to clinch the EPL title with seven matches remaining this season. It is also the club’s third trophy this year, joining the success in the UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Club World Cup.

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable, it’s much more than I ever thought would be possible,” Klopp said in an interview with Sky Sports. “Becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny [Dalglish] supported us, this is for you. For Stevie [Gerrard] you as well, I know how long you both have had to wait. Now it’s for everybody.”

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It was really tense 95+ minutes watching the City game, you don’t want to be involved, but you start watching and then you start hoping for things to happen. I am really proud of my players for everything they’ve achieved over the last two-to-three years. It’s pure joy for me to coach them.”

Liverpool’s historic 2018-19′ season saw them finish second behind Manchester City for the EPL title, despite losing only one league match. The Reds lifted the UEFA Champions League crown over fellow EPL rivals Tottenham, but took another step forward in 2019-20′.

With seven matches to play, the Reds still have a chance at breaking the all-time league record for most points in a season (100), set by the Citizens in 2018. Klopp and his players will receive the Ring of Honor at the Etihad Stadium on July 2nd when the Reds take on Pep Guardiola’s team next week in Manchester.

Liverpool is 28-2-1 in league play this campaign and still face top-ten sides Arsenal and Chelsea, in addition to the Citizens this season.