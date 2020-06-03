McKennie, Pulisic among players in police protest video

Professional athletes around the world united together on Wednesday to show their support against police brutality and anti-racism.

Led by Schalke and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie, the group of athletes recorded a video following the continued fight against police brutality following the tragic death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd. Floyd was killed on May 25th by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, which has led to several protests around the United States and recently Europe.

Floyd was killed after Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air. Chauvin has since been charged with second degree murder, while three additional Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

“To the cops out there that continue to abuse their power, the world is watching now,” McKennie says at the start of the video. “Enough is enough.”

The video continues with both current and former players repeating “Enough is enough” while scenes flow through of physical altercations occurring with both black men and police officers.

Christian Pulisic, Clint Dempsey, Alphonso Davies, Cory Gibbs, as well as Weston’s father John all appear in the video showing their support.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ✊🏾✊🏾 The time is NOW!! Not just for justice or change, but a SOLUTION!!! It has been going on way too long. This has been overlooked and belittled way too often! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/IqM18XjTga — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) June 3, 2020

McKennie was one of several Bundesliga players to show their support for Floyd this past weekend, wearing an armband saying “Justice For George” on it.

In addition, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho worse a shirt underneath his jersey in support for Floyd while Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram knelt on the field after scoring in a 4-1 win over Union Berlin.

Many professional franchises around the world have also stood together in the fight for anti-racism and police brutality, taking part in kneeling at training sessions or posting black wallpapers via social media on Black Out Tuesday.