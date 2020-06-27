Miazga involved in post match fight following Reading loss

Matt Miazga returned to Reading’s starting lineup on Saturday, but looks likely to miss the next few matches due to suspension.
Miazga started and played 90 minutes for the Royals in their 2-1 road defeat to Derby County after missing last weekend’s match due to a hamstring injury. The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback however saw a straight red card along with Rams midfielder Tom Lawrence due to a fight after the final whistle.
Both players pushed one another and each threw a punch which was seen by the refereeing crew. Miazga and Lawrence had to be broken up by their teammates to avoid any further confrontation.
Miazga won five of his eight duels and completed 83% of the his passes in his first match back, but ultimately will be judged for his post match incident which could see him suspended three matches.
As for the club, they are 11 points out of the final playoff promotion spot with seven matches to play.
Miazga’s international teammate Duane Holmes played the final 21 minutes for Derby County, a win which moves them three points from sixth place Preston North End.
Glad to see a little bit of fight, usmnt needs some toughness and bite to them.
That’s not “a little bit of fight”—it’s indiscipline and immaturity. That’s not Gooch staring down Jared Borgetti—it’s a petulant kid who is needlessly a liability to his team.
On talent and ability, he shouldn’t be near the USMNT first eleven.
An absolutely ridiculous statement. He’s now suspended for at least one match if not more. Reading is probably safe from relegation but if he misses a couple matches it could get a lot tighter. A needless red card after the match during qualifying or an international tournament and you’ve left your team down a man and unable to replace him in the middle of your backline. There’s a big difference in bite and stupidity, walk away the match was over.
“Both players pushed one another and each threw a punch”…more of a bitch slap than a punch. That being said should have held his temper better and let the Ram’s player be ejected for the headbutt
A red card after suffering a loss? What a slap in the face!
