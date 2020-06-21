Miazga misses Reading draw due to hamstring injury

The EFL Championship resumed action on Saturday, but one American player missed out due to a recent injury.

Reading tied Stoke City 1-1 at Madjeski Stadium in their first league match back. U.S. Men’s National Team centerback Matt Miazga missed the match though due to a minor hamstring injury.

Miazga has dealt with injuries earlier this season, but has made 22 combined appearances for the Royals this season. The 24-year-old re-joined Reading on a season-long loan in Aug. 2019 from English Premier League side Chelsea and quickly grabbed a starting role in Mark Bowen’s side.

He’s scored two league goals this season while earning over 1,700 minutes with the first team. However, after a three month layoff in league play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miazga certainly won’t be happy with missing the first match back.

The Royals are 14th in the league table with 49 points this season. Reading is eight points from the final playoff place with eight matches left to play this season. There is no timetable for Miazga’s return to the first-team squad with a busy slate of matches approaching through the summer.

Reading next travels to Derby County on June 17th.