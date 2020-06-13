Mix Diskerud joins Swedish side Helsingborg on loan

Mix Diskerud is making his way back to Sweden on a short-term loan.

Allsvenskan side Helsingborg have acquired Diskerud on loan from Manchester City. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has earned 37 caps in his international career and recently played with Ulsan Hyundai in the South Korean K-League.

“The audience in Allsvenskan is fantastic,” Diskerud said. “It is Swedish passion, passion, passion. Different and good. I have felt it myself. Now the Swedish matches, the support and the audience are completely different in the middle of a pandemic.”

“I both rejoice and fear it, doesn’t everyone feel that way? But now we are going to make the best of it and that has Helsingborg assured me that we should do. Come on, now we’re driving, greeting Mix.”

Diskerud spent two seasons with Ulsan Hyundai in 2018 and 2019. He scored eight league goals in 48 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old has also played for NYCFC, Goteborg, Rosenborg, Gent, and Stabaek during his club career. He will join a Helsingborg side who kick off their league season on June 15 after a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helsingborg finished 10th in the 16-team Allsvenskan last season and will join fellow international teammate Aron Johannsson in the league this season.