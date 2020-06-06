MLS suspends Jesse Gonzalez after alleged Domestic Abuse

FC Dallas could be without one of their key starters when the MLS season resumes this summer.

The club announced Friday that goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez has been suspended by MLS following allegations of domestic abuse incidents reported by the Frisco Police Department earlier this week. FC Dallas is working with MLS to learn all the information in this situation.

An independent investigation will be opened by the league on the 25-year-old’s accusations. MLS will also remain in contact with FC Dallas, the MLSPA, and Frisco Law Enforcement throughout this process.

Gonzalez is being also assessed by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) doctors and is ineligible to participate in team activities until he is cleared by the SABH doctors and MLS finishes the investigation.

The North Carolina native joined FC Dallas in 2013 after signing as a Homegrown Player. Since making his MLS debut in 2015, Gonzalez has made 101 regular-season appearances for the club and was a part of the club’s U.S. Open Cup title and Supporters’ Shield crown in 2016.

A former Mexican Youth National Team Player, Gonzalez signed a new four-year contract extension in January with FC Dallas. He played in the opening two games of the 2020 regular season prior to its postponement in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez has since switched allegiances to the U.S. Men’s National Team, debuting in a 1-0 friendly win over Ecaudor in March 2019. He earned a clean sheet in his senior debut for the USMNT, but since has only been on the bench twice for the Americans.