MLS Ticker: Inter Miami signs Shea, Delgado signs new TFC deal, and more

Inter Miami will have a new player available when it begins play at the MLS is Back Tournament, and it’s a player who MLS fans know all too well.

Veteran winger/fullback Brek Shea has signed with Inter Miami CF ahead of the MLS is Back tournament, the club announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old free agent has been rehabbing a knee injury at the club’s facilities and training with USL affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF since March.

“It gives us peace of mind when we know that we have a player with experience in the league, which I faced when he was playing in Atlanta, and that gives us more depth in the squad so we can have more options,” Inter Miami Head Coach Diego Alonso said.

Shea, entering his 11th season in MLS, adds experience as well as depth at left back, left wingback and left winger for Inter Miami.

Delgado signs new deal with TFC

Marky Delgado is staying with Toronto FC for the distant future.

TFC announced Thursday that the central midfielder signed a new long-term deal with the club ahead of the MLS Is Back Tournament. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old joined Toronto ahead of the 2015 MLS season after being selected by the club in the Chivas USA Dispersal Draft in late 2014. Delgado has since made 170 appearances for TFC, racking up 14 goals and 19 assists along the way.

“Mark has been such a big part of TFC’s success. We are all very happy that he will be remaining with the club as he is an important part of our group,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said. “He’s young, takes great care of himself, and works incredibly hard, which were critical factors in ensuring he remained with TFC for the long-term.”

Delgado is likely to be a starter for Gregg Vanney in the MLS Is Back tournament and beyond.

LA Galaxy signs Kai Koreniuk

The LA Galaxy bolstered their midfield depth ahead of the MLS is Back tournament by signing USL standout Kai Koreniuk, announcing the deal on Thursday.

Welcome to the big leagues, Kai Koreniuk 👊 pic.twitter.com/9EblzzZgQ6 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 25, 2020

The 22-year-old joins LA after spending a year with the club’s USL affiliate, LA Galaxy II. During the 2019 USL Championship season, Koreniuk bagged nine goals in 28 appearances. The Florida native’s play earned him the LA Galaxy II Player of the Year honor.

“Kai is a developing player who we have seen progress with LA Galaxy II since joining our club,” LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said. “We are confident Kai can continue to grow as a member of our first team and will provide valuable depth to our squad. We are pleased to add him to our roster.”

Koreniuk appeared for the first-team via a loan last July, recording an assist in LA’s League’s Cup match against Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

Winston Reid joins Sporting KC in training

After months of sorting out his visa to come play in the U.S. from England, Winston Reid has rejoined Sporting Kansas City in training ahead of the MLS is Back tournament.

The New Zealand international centerback signed with Sporting Kansas City in February on loan from English Premier League side West Ham United. The 31-year-old is yet to make an appearance for SKC, and is still working his way back from previous injuries.

“He was working out when he was over in England, but he’s got to get back into the full-team training,” Sporting KC Head Coach Peter Vermes said in a conference call. “I won’t put him out there in a risky situation. I want to make sure whatever I put him up against that he’s prepared for it.”

Vermes has a number of centerback options to choose from heading into the Orlando tournament. At his disposal is Matt Besler, Roberto Puncec, Andreu Fontas, Botond Barath, Graham Smith, and now Reid.