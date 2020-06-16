NWSL releases 2020 Challenge Cup schedule

The North Carolina Courage will face the Portland Thorns on June 27 to launch the 2020 Challenge Cup. North Carolina are back-to-back National Women’s Soccer League champions, and the game will air on CBS.
It is the first time professional women’s soccer will be seen live on a national broadcast network in the United States.
While Major League Soccer preps for the MLS is Back Tournament on July 8, and other domestic sports leagues are struggling to finalize details allowing a return to play, the NWSL is set to become the first professional sports league in the United States to return to competition.
“The NWSL and our players are proud to lead the return to play in the confident and bold manner our fans have come to expect,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.
The National Women’s Soccer League released the schedule Tuesday which announces the match-ups, time, and venue for all nine teams. All games leading up to the semifinals will be played at Zions Bank Stadium. The semifinals and championship will be played Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the Utah Royals FC. The competition will last almost one full month.
All games can be streamed on CBS All Access for subscribers, while the finals will also be aired on CBS.
|DATE
|TIME (MDT)
|VENUE
|HOME
|AWAY
|PLATFORM
|Saturday, June 27
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|NC Courage
|Portland Thorns FC
|CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
|Saturday, June 27
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Orlando Pride
|Chicago Red Stars
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Tuesday, June 30
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Washington Spirit
|Utah Royals FC
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Tuesday, June 30
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|OL Reign
|Sky Blue FC
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 1
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Portland Thorns FC
|Orlando Pride
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 1
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|NC Courage
|Houston Dash
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Saturday, July 4
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|OL Reign
|Washington Spirit
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Saturday, July 4
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Chicago Red Stars
|Utah Royals FC
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Sunday, July 5
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Sky Blue FC
|Houston Dash
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Sunday, July 5
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Orlando Pride
|NC Courage
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 8
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Utah Royals FC
|OL Reign
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 8
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Washington Spirit
|Portland Thorns FC
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Thursday, July 9
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Houston Dash
|Chicago Red Stars
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Thursday, July 9
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Sky Blue FC
|Orlando Pride
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Sunday, July 12
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Utah Royals FC
|NC Courage
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Sunday, July 12
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Portland Thorns FC
|OL Reign
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Monday, July 13
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Chicago Red Stars
|Sky Blue FC
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Monday, July 13
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Houston Dash
|Washington Spirit
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Friday, July 17
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Quarterfinal 1
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Friday, July 17
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Quarterfinal 2
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Saturday, July 18
|10:30 AM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Quarterfinal 3
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Saturday, July 18
|8:00 PM
|Zions Bank Stadium
|Quarterfinal 4
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 22
|10:30 AM
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Semifinal 1
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Wednesday, July 22
|8:00 PM
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Semifinal 2
|CBS ALL ACCESS
|Sunday, July 26
|10:30 AM
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Championship
|CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
