NWSL releases 2020 Challenge Cup schedule

The North Carolina Courage will face the Portland Thorns on June 27 to launch the 2020 Challenge Cup. North Carolina are back-to-back National Women’s Soccer League champions, and the game will air on CBS.

It is the first time professional women’s soccer will be seen live on a national broadcast network in the United States.

While Major League Soccer preps for the MLS is Back Tournament on July 8, and other domestic sports leagues are struggling to finalize details allowing a return to play, the NWSL is set to become the first professional sports league in the United States to return to competition.

“The NWSL and our players are proud to lead the return to play in the confident and bold manner our fans have come to expect,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.

The National Women’s Soccer League released the schedule Tuesday which announces the match-ups, time, and venue for all nine teams. All games leading up to the semifinals will be played at Zions Bank Stadium. The semifinals and championship will be played Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the Utah Royals FC. The competition will last almost one full month.

All games can be streamed on CBS All Access for subscribers, while the finals will also be aired on CBS.

DATE TIME (MDT) VENUE HOME AWAY PLATFORM
Saturday, June 27 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium NC Courage Portland Thorns FC CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, June 27 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Orlando Pride Chicago Red Stars CBS ALL ACCESS
Tuesday, June 30 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Washington Spirit Utah Royals FC CBS ALL ACCESS
Tuesday, June 30 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium OL Reign Sky Blue FC CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 1 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Portland Thorns FC Orlando Pride CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 1 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium NC Courage Houston Dash CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, July 4 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium OL Reign Washington Spirit CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, July 4 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Chicago Red Stars Utah Royals FC CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, July 5 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Sky Blue FC Houston Dash CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, July 5 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Orlando Pride NC Courage CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 8 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Utah Royals FC OL Reign CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 8 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Washington Spirit Portland Thorns FC CBS ALL ACCESS
Thursday, July 9 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Houston Dash Chicago Red Stars CBS ALL ACCESS
Thursday, July 9 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Sky Blue FC Orlando Pride CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, July 12 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Utah Royals FC NC Courage CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, July 12 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Portland Thorns FC OL Reign CBS ALL ACCESS
Monday, July 13 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Chicago Red Stars Sky Blue FC CBS ALL ACCESS
Monday, July 13 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Houston Dash Washington Spirit CBS ALL ACCESS
Friday, July 17 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Quarterfinal 1 CBS ALL ACCESS
Friday, July 17 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Quarterfinal 2 CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, July 18 10:30 AM Zions Bank Stadium Quarterfinal 3 CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, July 18 8:00 PM Zions Bank Stadium Quarterfinal 4 CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 22 10:30 AM Rio Tinto Stadium Semifinal 1 CBS ALL ACCESS
Wednesday, July 22 8:00 PM Rio Tinto Stadium Semifinal 2 CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, July 26 10:30 AM Rio Tinto Stadium Championship CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS

 

