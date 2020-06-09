Olosunde, Rotherham earn promotion to EFL Championship following vote

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United will be playing in the EFL Championship next season.

All 23 EFL League One sides voted on Tuesday to bring an immediate end to the current season. Rotherham finished as runners-up in the final standings behind League One winners Coventry City and will join them in England’s second-tier next season.

“League One Clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season,” the EFL confirmed in a statement.

READ | EFL Statement – League One opts to curtail The final standings. Paul Warne’s Millers finish second and are promoted to @SkyBetChamp 😍#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/DziQbsFqZu pic.twitter.com/RnwXuBWVrm — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 9, 2020

Olosunde joined the Millers in the Summer of 2019 and has since grabbed a starting role in Paul Warne’s squad. The 22-year-old right back made 39 appearances across all competitions this season, registering four assists.

Rotherham United was the lone team with an American player who earned promotion from League One this season. Sunderland finished in eighth place, one point out of the four-team playoffs for the final promotion place.

The Black Cats got a strong season from U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Lynden Gooch, who scored a career-high 10 goals and added two assists in 33 combined appearances.

Southend United were one of three teams relegated on Tuesday following the vote and will play in League Two (England’s fourth-tier) next season. Charlie Kelman scored seven total goals in 19 combined appearances for Southend United this season, excelling in his first full season with the first team.

The 18-year-old is a prospect for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team after debuting for them in 2019.

📰 League One clubs have today voted to curtail the 2019/20 season meaning #Blues are relegated to League Two. — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) June 9, 2020

The EFL League One Playoffs will still go forward later this summer with Wycombe Wanderers replacing Peterborough in the top six along with Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town rounding out the final qualified teams.