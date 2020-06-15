QOTD: What should the Inter Miami-Orlando City rivalry be called?

We know what the first game of the MLS is Back Tournament is, but we do not yet know the name for the budding rivalry that will kick off Major League Soccer’s return to action.

Inter Miami and Orlando City are set to face off for the first time in their history when the MLS is Back Tournament begins on July 8. The competition opener will not only mark Major League Soccer’s return to play after almost four months away because of the coronavirus outbreak, but will also signal the start of what is expected to be a fierce feud between cross-state clubs.

Of course, any true rivalry has to have a name. For instance, the battle between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC is known as the Hudson River Derby, and the showdown between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes are known as the California Clasico.

The Inter Miami-Orlando City match-up has yet to establish a name, however. That figures to change soon, though, as only 23 days separate the teams from the start of what will be the newest rivalry in MLS.

What’s more, there should be no shortage of good options. While names like Derby del Sol (Roma vs. Napoli), the Atlantic Cup (Red Bulls vs. D.C. United), and Florida Cup (an international friendly tournament) are already taken, there are still endless possibilities such as the Tropical Derby or Florida Clasico.

A more simple name could be the Florida Derby, but another option is the Sunshine Clasico, a name we at SBI certainly think has a nice ring to it.

What do you think the Inter Miami-Orlando City rivalry should be called? Vote in the poll and let us which option you chose, and feel free to share your own suggestions in the comments section below.