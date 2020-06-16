Reyna, Dest nominated to 2020 Golden Boy Top 100 list

The 2020 Golden Boy Top 100 was released on Monday and a pair of Americans made the cut.

The list, released by Italian outlet Tuttosport on, features American players Giovanni Reyna and Sergino Dest as the lone American representatives. Reyna, 17, is currently with Borussia Dortmund’s first team, where he is fighting for consistent minutes.

The young playmaker has one goal and one assist in 16 appearances, scoring in German Cup play against Werder Bremen. He has yet to make his first Bundesliga start for Lucien Favre’s squad, despite appearing off the bench frequently.

Dest’s season with Eredivisie side Ajax ended in April with the club not being granted the league title, despite leading at the time of the season’s postponement. The 20-year-old right back made a combined 36 appearances between Ajax’s first and second teams, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

He was also named the club’s Young Talent of the Year after a rapid rise to the first team.

Also included in the list were several of Europe’s top young players at several different positions. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior headlined the list.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour, and Genk’s Jonathan David also made the list. The roster will be trimmed later this summer after a fan vote is completed. Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix edged Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the 2019 edition of the competition.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, and Wayne Rooney are just a few of the past winners of the award.