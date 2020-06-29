Robinson named to second straight Championship Team of the Week

Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson has earned Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team prospect has been in excellent form for Wigan since the league returned to play on June 20th. Starting in both matches since the return of the Sky Bet Championship, Robinson led the back line to clean sheets and 2-0 victories against Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

In his first permanent season at Wigan after completing a stint on loan from Everton, Robinson has accumulated 32 appearances and one goal in all competitions.

Robinson has been linked to a move away from DW Stadium at numerous points this season. Earlier in June, the USMNT defender was a rumored target of West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United. A move on deadline day to AC Milan fell through when Robinson failed a medical due to an irregular heart rhythm.

The left back finds himself in the middle of a competitive player pool at the international level, with Sergino Dest and Tim Ream among the players who he has been on competition with. Having earned seven caps with the USMNT, Robinson has only appeared once under Gregg Berhalter in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica in July 2019.

Wigan currently sits in 17th place with just five points separating The Latics from the relegation zone. Their next match is Wednesday against Stoke City.